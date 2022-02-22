PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Hello Tiger to introduce a whole new way to narrow the search for a partner.

Have you had a little hiatus from the dating scene? Well, it’s time to get back out there. And luckily, there’s a new dating app to give you a helping hand to meet that special someone and make 2022 the year of lurve!

If you’re sick of swiping for hours on end, there is an alternative, and it weeds out the good from the bad really fast – we’re talking within one minute, thanks to a nifty live video feature.

Hello Tiger is a new dating app that helps people create legit connections with genuine people. How, I pretend to hear you ask? Because there’s no one hiding behind fake screens, uploading fake profile pictures, or catfishing, courtesy of its very unique point of difference.

The new dating app helps Aussies to get a feel for exactly who you’re chatting to in real-time by allowing you to do it over a live video call before you can message each other.

Essentially, you go live, and the matching process kicks off, showing you real photos of people you’ve matched with. If you like what you see, you can then video chat with them for one minute and see if the chemistry is there or not.

WIN: Tell Us Why You’ve Decided To Swipe Left On Using Traditional Dating Apps For A Chance To Win a $1000 ‘THE ICONIC’ Voucher



You can then choose to continue chatting or choose from the ‘not for me’ or ‘skip for now’ options. It’s that easy. And yes, calm down, it’s all free.

So, if you’re ready to throw yourself back into the wild world of dating to find a partner for real this time, tell us how you’ve paid your dues in the comp form above. You could score yourself one of five $1000 vouchers to THE ICONIC – that’s a lot of outfits to boost your confidence for your next date (or five). Just think of how good you’re going to look and feel (especially now we aren’t wearing trackies all day every day)!

Whether you’ve exhausted all available options on old-school dating apps or you got ghosted by your boyfriend of five years, we wanna know the dirt.

Good luck, guys! And hey, if you don’t win, you could still find the person of your dreams on Hello Tiger (which you can download from all the usual app stores).

You can check out the T&Cs in the entry form above.