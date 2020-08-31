Thanks for signing up!

Footage has appeared of a three-year-old girl being absolutely yeeted into the stratosphere on a kite and oh God I love being on the ground.

The three-year-old was living her best life at the 2020 International Kite Festival in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, before being swung into the sky whilst attached to a kite. Thankfully, she fell to the ground with only a few minor scratches, amongst a crowd of understandably shocked onlookers.

Somehow, the orange kite became wrapped around the child’s stomach, making for an absolutely unbelievable film clip that has put the fear of flying back inside me.

After the incident, the event was called off immediately, and the city’s mayor Lin Chih-Chien issued an apology on Facebook.

“The city government team offers its sincere apology to the victim and the public,” he said.

Although Hsinchu City is known for having high winds, event organisers admitted that they were not expecting such strong gusts over the weekend.

As for me, I will be staying far from kites from here on out.