IT’S HAPPENING!!! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially welcomed their genetically-blessed baby into the world and holy shit, I am screaming.

Zayn, who is usually pretty quiet on the internet, took to Twitter to confirm the news with an adorable photo of him and the unnamed baby girl.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he wrote.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful????????❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The news comes just days after Gigi’s dad Mohammed Hadid shared an adorable letter to his new granddaughter, sparking rumours that she may have already given birth. Although, the post was deleted shortly after, with the family confirming that no, she had not popped.

Gigi is yet to post her own baby photos, but at least we can cry over a teeny, tiny hand holding moment for the time being.

There’s no word on a name just yet, but after the year we’ve had, at least we can all enjoy the good news that the Hadid/Maliks have an adorable and healthy new baby in the world.

As someone who has had the whole Hadid family’s Instagram notifications on for the last three months, I simply cannot stress this enough: I! AM! SCREAMING!

Congratulations to the adorable new family.

