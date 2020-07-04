In something that is absolutely, definitely, one hundred percent not a good look for anyone involved, a newly-unearthed pic shows Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey palling around together at Buckingham Palace, by the invitation of Prince Andrew.

British newspaper The Telegraph published the image, which shows the disgraced socialite and actor sitting on thrones understood to be Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip‘s. It was taken in 2002, during a private tour of Buckingham Palace organised by Andrew for Bill Clinton.

Maxwell’s former boyfriend, convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was not present for the tour, according to the Telegraph. Buckingham Palace has not made any public comment on the photo or the circumstances surrounding the tour.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week at a property in New Hampshire over allegations that she assisted Epstein in identifying, befriending and grooming underage girls for sex. It is alleged that in some cases, she also participated in the abuse.

She is said to have bought the property for US $1 million late last year. William Sweeney, Assistant Director of the New York office of the FBI, was scathing in his assessment of Maxwell, saying of the investigation:

“… More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

Pressure continues to mount on Prince Andrew to speak with the FBI about the investigation. The prince is a “longstanding friend” of Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced him to Epstein.

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual assault by numerous men, including Anthony Rapp, who claims the actor made sexual advances on him as a minor. Spacey has not been convicted of any offences, but his career was effectively ended by the allegations.