Australian Politics has officially entered its Election Meme Era because a Greens politician just drew on her face to mirror a graffitied campaign poster.

Georgie Hart is the Greens candidate for the South Australian seat of Unley. She is running in the state’s election on March 19th.

She came across a graffitied campaign poster of hers in the wild on Sunday. The Banksy-wannabe gave Hart a rollie fingers moustache, a goatee and a monobrow. They also appeared to draw a ciggie or joint of Mary Jane sticking out of her mouth.

The street artisté then changed Georgie Hart’s last name to Fart. It’s the kind of low-brow joke Nelson from The Simpsons would make.

But the Greens Unley candidate didn’t seem to be too offended by the joke.

She replicated the artistic impression of her on her face with a sharpie in an Instagram video. She then introduced herself as Georgie Fart and used the gag as an opportunity to talk about natural gas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Hart (@saving_mother_earth)



“Hi, I’m Georgie Fart and I’m here to talk about ’natural’ gas. Not that type of ‘natural’ gas,” she said.

“Natural gas like natural coal is a dangerous fossil fuel. If we want a future for our children here on this planet we need to be transitioning away from fossil fuels.”

Georgie Hart then discouraged voters from supporting the Federal Liberal Party and Federal Labor Party in the State and Federal election because they allegedly accept political donations from the fossil fuel industry.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt offered to give $21 million to Origin Energy to build an onshore gas field in the traditional land of the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Basin.

First Nations Peoples in the Beetaloo Basin community urged the energy company in a conference call not to turn their sacred sites into a fracking farm. But they said that they felt their voices were not heard.

Labor sided with the Libs in Parliament in August 2021. Environmental and First Nations activists from The Environment Centre NT slammed the grant. They took the Morrison government to Federal Court where Justice John Griffiths found the grants invalid per the ABC.

If you need me, I’ll be waiting for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to dress up as a clown because he’s been acting like he belongs in a circus.