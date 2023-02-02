CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged child abuse, alleged paedophilia and suicide.

The boys at The Chaser have done the lord’s work by storming George Pell‘s memorial on Wednesday with a fake coffin filled with “evidence”, a reference to the allegations that Pell “buried evidence” of child sex abuse within the church and moved offending priests around. It’s also a reference to the quashed child sex abuse convictions against Pell himself, but that’s a whole other can of worms.

Charles Firth and Lachlan Hodson from The Chaser carried the fake coffin to St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney on Wednesday and could be heard making some rather dark jokes about Pell’s controversial life.

“I’m here at St Mary’s Cathedral to bury the evidence one last time,” said Firth.

After a guard tried to move them along, he could also be heard saying “don’t touch me, I’m not an altar boy”.

Eventually, The Chaser moved away from the scene of the Satanic ritual memorial for Pell, saying they’re going to carry the coffin to “another parish” because that’s “normally the way it works.”

I honestly expected nothing less from the blokes who put up a Scott Morrison plaque in Hawaii to commemorate his laziness and set up a spruiker outside Harvey Norman to help it “fix” its major image problem.

Per The Daily Mail, ribbons tied to the fence of St Mary’s Cathedral by protestors were cut off by security guards.

These ribbons were part of a protest called “Loud Fence”, which was organised by sexual abuse survivor Paul Auchettl to raise awareness against the Catholic Church’s historic sexual abuse and the related suicides it causes.

Auchettl’s brother Peter Auchettl was also a victim of sexual abuse by a priest in Ballarat, who worked under Pell’s leadership. He committed suicide 25 years ago.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful at George’s funeral, I want him to have a peaceful service. But I want to alert people that there is this unfinished business that he was still yet to do and that, in a sense, he has failed,” said Auchettl.

“I want the church to recognise that clergy abuse and related suicides have created secondary victims — usually family members.

“We can’t even talk about this, it’s taboo, it’s too difficult, and people are so angry. Yet this is what happens in this sorry story, we’re shut down.

“The ribbons become a way of saying, ‘we need to know about these stories’.”

Pell’s funeral is being held today. For some reason, people thought it was a good idea to honour such a horrible man.

Rest in piss, buddy.

