CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual abuse.

Survivors of child sexual abuse, LGBTQIA+ groups and supporters marched on the street outside dickhead George Pell‘s funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday.

As they should. Rest in piss, Pell.

Per the Guardian, LGBTQIA+ group Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) and NSW Police struck an agreement at the eleventh hour for the protest to go ahead, after the police commissioner applied to the state’s Supreme Court for an order banning the event due to safety concerns.

“We think that it’s pretty grotesque that someone who’s an arch defender of homophobia, sexism, who said abortion is a worse moral scandal than priests abusing children, gets to have a celebration of his life,” CARR campaign organiser Kim Stern told the publication.

Per the ABC, protesters gathered in Hyde Park, opposite St Mary’s Cathedral, where they chanted, “Pell, go to hell,” and stood in in solidarity against his vile views on LGBTQIA+ folks, women and reproductive rights. And who could forget the fact he consciously protected paedophile priests and was found guilty of multiple child sex abuse charges?

Before anyone sends an angry email my way informing me that the High Court quashed his convictions — hold your breath and give your fingers a break because I know, and also don’t give a flying fuck. The acquittal doesn’t absolve him of the atrocities he committed, the vile garbage which seeped from his mouth or the pain and trauma he caused countless people. Stay mad!

Rafqa Touma, a journalist at the Guardian, shared a particularly distressing scene from the protest to Twitter.

“Child sexual abuse survivor Vivienne Moore was sharing her story with #Pell protestors when two men walking towards the cathedral started shouting hate,” she wrote.

“‘It’s been an incredibly difficult journey-‘ Moore said before the men began heckling.

“Ignore him … love will always win.”

The vile sack of shit you have to be to heckle a survivor of child sexual abuse as they peacefully protested at the funeral of a man who turned a blind eye to paedophilia. Scum.

There were several “verbal clashes” between protestors and mourners throughout the day. One loser bloke shouted, “Take it down,” at a group of protestors who were holding a sign which read “Pell go to hell”, according to news.com.au.

Why don’t you try this one on for size, brother: no!!!

Despite the existence of freaks who thought it was normal to celebrate the life of a man as rotten as George Pell (Tony Abbott, Peter Dutton, John Howard — you will be dealt with), Moore later told the Guardian she was proud of the “incredibly successful march”.

“We stamped our mark today,” she said.

“Today I was really glad I got to express some of my anger. That was powerful and palpable for all of us. We have a right to be angry.

“Anger is part of the grieving process and propels us forward … Used in the right way, with the right voice, we can care about each other through it.

“You’re not alone.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.