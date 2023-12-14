General Pants Co’s Future Is Looking Pretty Bleak As Its Parent Company Reported $5.2m In Losses

By

Pedestrian TV

Published

Things are looking rather dire for Aussie clothing stores General Pants, SurfStitch, Ginger & Smart as their parent company reported $5.2 million in losses after its revenue and expenses doubled, as well as redundancies and a restructure.

Sydney Morning Herald has reported that in its 2023 financial report, Alquemie Group recorded a net loss after tax of $2,009,000 in the 12 months to July 2, 2023, compared with $3,234,000 profit the year before. Fkn ouch.

“In the event that the group is unable to achieve successful outcomes … a material uncertainty would exist that may cast significant doubt as to the ability of the group to continue as a going concern,” stated Alquemie’s financial report.

Alquemie Group — which also owns Pumpkin Patch, National Geographic Wear, Alphabet Soup and some Lego stores — acquired General Pants in May 2022 for a reported $60 million.

At the time, the group’s revenue doubled to $282.8 million, as did business expenses and the cost of merchandise as well as selling and distribution expenses, which were $52.4 million in 2022 and rose to $104 million in 2023. Meanwhile administration costs jumped from $17.6 million to nearly $34.3 million.

The company also owes overdue debts to the Australian Taxation Office ($915,000 in tax provisions).

READ MORE
Here’s 18 Pool Floats To Try This Summer If You’ve Always Wanted To Ride Bubble O’Bill’s Face

In the report, the company’s auditor stipulated that “existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt” about the company’s ability to keep the stores open.

Anonymous sources who have worked with the brand told SMH that they have struggled to get their invoices paid by the company, which was also outlined in the report.

“The group has significant amounts within trade and other payables which are outstanding beyond normal commercial settlement terms,” it stated.

Alquemie Group has not addressed the report or discussed the probable closure of its brands.

Tags:

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

6 Easy-As Margaritas To Make This Summer If You Wanna Cement Your Status As The Best Host

6 Easy-As Margaritas To Make This Summer If You Wanna Cement Your Status As The Best Host

Bites
WATCH: A New Night Of Art, Culture & Margs Has Hit Syd

WATCH: A New Night Of Art, Culture & Margs Has Hit Syd

Video
The Royal Family's Christmas Card Photoshop Fail Is So Bad, Even The Kardashians Would Cringe

The Royal Family’s Christmas Card Photoshop Fail Is So Bad, Even The Kardashians Would Cringe

Entertainment

Organic article

Tributes Flow For Much-Loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher

Tributes Flow For Much-Loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher

Entertainment

Organic article