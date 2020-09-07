As if gender reveal parties weren’t stupid enough, a bunch of gosh darned freedom-lovin’ Americans have gone and caused a bushfire because they had the bright idea of using literal explosives to announce the genitals (technically not even the gender!!!) of their unborn baby to the world.

So far, the blaze has scorched almost 30 square kilometres of forest just outside Los Angeles and had led to the mass evacuation of over 3,000 people.

One evacuated resident told ABC7 News she was “traumatised by that whole experience.”

“I’ve left all my photos and that kind of things already packed and I’ve got my trailer hooked up,” she said.

California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has since put out a statement reminding people they can be fined and even criminally charged for “starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity.”

Anyway, now hundreds of firefighters are busy trying to stop the blaze from destroying homes and stuff. All because of a gender reveal party. Normal country.

Updated Evacuation Order. North of Yucaipa Blvd. and east of Bryant. Please use caution and leave the area. #ElDoradoFire @CALFIREBDU pic.twitter.com/DOSKq4vS30 — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 6, 2020

Oh, did we mention it’s visible from space? (However, the bigger smoke cloud is from a different fire).

Today’s satellite loop over California. Continuing to see an enormous amount of smoke from the #CreekFire in Fresno County. #ElDoradoFire and #ValleyFire burning in SoCal. Fires burning in Mendocino County to the north. https://t.co/EaSCC1y64F pic.twitter.com/1oxzWGPtRW — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 7, 2020

No word yet whether the explosion was supposed to be blue or pink, but frankly, who gives a fuck?

California has enough fires as it is (there are 22 blazing right now) and now some stupid hick couple have had the audacity to cause another one.

Thankfully, there are no reports of anyone being hurt. However that baby will have to live with the shame of their genitalia causing a bushfire for the rest of their life.