Last week, millennials were ever so innocently minding their own business and doing their thing; adulting to the best of their abilities, eating their smashed av’s like good millennials do, plant mumming like lady bosses and doing cheeky BuzzFeed quizzes when all of a sudden, the rug was savagely ripped out from under them in one smooth motion, leaving them angry, bitter and confused. Many of them will never look at themselves the same way again.

The reason? That fateful Tik Tok comment thread in which Gen Zs roasted millennials so hardcore that the neighbours could smell it and called to see if there were any leftovers.

i’m awake at 3 am and i just want everyone to know what gen z says about millennials on tiktok….. pic.twitter.com/zduy5QmBCG — al (@local__celeb) June 14, 2020

“Is there a barista in here? Cause this roast just got dark!”

This shooketh my generation to the literal core, as millennials have always thought they were the second coming of Christ, here to change the world for the better. The older generations are either jealous or just don’t get it. We decided to lead the charge for the future generations to come, but the first generation up said… “Nah, we good.”

Luckily, my Gen Z siblings and cousins (21, 18, 17 and 14) have been prepping me for this moment for years by making me the butt of every joke in the group chat, sparing me the shock. I’m proud to say I’ve now been hating myself for years.