Garry The Stolent Gorilla Statue Has Been Returned After The Wildest Use Of Police Resources

Victoria Police have cracked the case of Garry, the 1.5 metre tall missing gorilla statue after an Air Wing search located the silverback.

An investigation was launched after Garry, who usually resides at the Leith Park Retirement Village in the north Melbourne suburb of St Helena, went missing a month ago. Honestly, I need a Ryan Murphy limited series on this crime drama because I have some questions — mainly, how the hell do you steal a 1.5m tall gorilla without being caught?

According to Victoria Police, Garry was stolen at around 4pm on June 6 — in broad daylight — much to the dismay of residents of the retirement village, who reportedly loved the giant gorilla. What business does a giant silverback gorilla have at a local retirement village, you ask? Your guess is as good as mine.

Garry at his rightful home. (Image: Victoria Police)

“Not willing to cop this kind of monkey business, investigators threw their all into locating Garry,” Victoria Police, genuinely, said in a statement.

For reasons unclear to me, Victoria Police took this investigation extremely seriously — and even called in the Air Wing for a secretive aerial search of a property in Reservoir. Garry was found between two garages in the backyard of the property.

I cannot believe this story is real. (Image: Victoria Police)

“Needless to say our pilots went absolutely bananas when they spotted Garry the Gorilla from their aerial vantage point,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

After spotting what looked like a giant gorilla statue, a search warrant was issued and Victoria Police carried out a search and rescue mission at the property.

Garry was taken into custody by Greensborough Police and will be returned to the retirement village shortly, while further investigation into his abductors continue.

Anyone with information on the monkey business should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.