CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and domestic violence.

Gabby Petito’s parents officially filed a civil lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt (Gabby Petito’s parents) alleged that Brian told his parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on August 28 that he killed Gabby, as per CNN.

They also alleged that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie were planning to help Brian flee the country.

“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” said the lawsuit.

The FBI ultimately concluded that Gabby’s death was a homicide and she was strangled. Brian Laundrie was initially named a person of interest in her murder. Authorities later found human remains and Brian Laundrie’s belongings in a wilderness park in Florida.

An autopsy confirmed that he had died by suicide.

Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt’s lawsuit alleged that the Laundries didn’t respond to them or to law enforcement when they asked if Gabby Petito was alive, as per CNN.

It claimed that they didn’t respond to questions about where her remains might be.

The lawsuit then said that the Laundries knew that they could “alleviate, at least in part” some of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt’s “anguish” by sharing what they knew about both Gabby’s wellbeing and her remains. But the lawsuit claimed that they refused to do so.

“In doing so, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie acted with malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt,” it said.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt also alleged that Brian Laundrie texted Nichole from Gabby’s phone, pretending to be her.

They said he did this to cover up her death, as per NBC. In the text, Gabby’s grandfather Stan was referred to using his first name. According to Petito’s parents, Gabby never would have done this usually.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.