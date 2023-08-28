People Across China Are Working As ‘Full Time Children’ So Here’s What That Actually Means

Sick of your boring 9-5 job? Time to hand in your sassy resignation letter, boot up your CV and give it straight to ya mum ‘cos there’s a new full-time occupation that everyone’s already qualified for!

It’s a well-known adage that many of the next generation’s occupations haven’t been created yet, however this solution from young adults in China is pretty out there: full-time children.

Youth unemployment recently hit a record high of 21.3 per cent according to China’s Bureau of Statistics. So to battle this, thousands of young adults across the country have taken to becoming employed by their own parents to live and act as their child. Like they used to for free, but now earning an average full-time wage.

The trend of #FullTimeSon and #FullTimeDaughter have gone viral on the social media platform Doubon, showcasing how thousands of young people across China have found a new way of life in this unusual type of employment.

Some of the daily KPIs for a standard full-time child position can include:

Doing daily chores – cleaning your room, washing dishes, etc.

Cooking meals for the parents and buying groceries with them

Going on family outings together

Rebooting the Wi-Fi router when your parents think the world’s internet has died

Acting like a qualified technician when you plug in the HDMI cable

According to some individuals such as Jia Zhang, full-time children can be paid as much as ¥8,000 ($1700 AUD) a month, without having any expenses like rent, food, of bills to boot! Uhh, cozzie livs, who dat?



Well, while it may sound like the good life to go back to being a kid again while earning a decent salary, it’s not something that all full-time children are stoked about. Many full-time children have expressed the high stress and anxiety that comes from being a financial bearing to their parents whilst also struggling to find other work in China’s highly competitive job market.

Naturally, debates have cropped up about if “full-time child” is really a profession, or if it’s just a new way to spin mooching off your parents. Regardless, at least we’ve finally found a job where it’s actually good to have your mum as a reference!