Freya the Walrus, goddess of our times, thicc queen of the Oslo Fjord and majestic woman of the seas has been euthanised by Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries. Folks, I’m mad. Grab your pitchforks, we ride at dawn.

You may remember that at the end of July, everyone was talking about her eminence Freya after she was spotted lounging about on pleasure boats in Kragero and sinking them.

She really put her whole Walrussy onto those boats and said “eat the rich”.

She was spotted doing the same in the UK, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. She was famous, flourishing and in her lane. The people loved her. Nay, the people clamoured around from all over the place just to witness her glory. Folks would whisper her name in the most sanctimonious of places — lay offerings for her protection.

But that wasn’t good enough for the Directorate of Fisheries, was it? They couldn’t bear to see a queen winning. Sexism at work.

In memory of #Freya – the wandering Walrus that graced us here Shetland last winter.



MURDERED today by the Directorate of Fisheries in #Norway because she was perceived as a "continued threat to human safety".



Abhorrent and unforgivable on every level. pic.twitter.com/Nu6z1qnIpl — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) August 14, 2022

Despite coming through with a wholesome quote last month, in a matter of mere weeks it seems the Directorate of Fisheries has done a complete 180 on its views.

“She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition,” it said last month.

Now here’s what it has said this month:

“Through on-site observations the past week, it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus.

“Therefore, the directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”

So… Freya hurt nobody and that was good enough for you to euthanise her? You put an entire walrus down because people wouldn’t distance themselves from her and were being idiots? You wanted her to be safe from humans and so you KILLED her????

Putting animals down should never be the answer!!!! You should’ve protected Freya at all costs you worms!!!!

Head of the Directorate of Fisheries Frank Bakke-Jensen also made a statement regarding Freya the Walrus’ murder.

“We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause a reaction from the public, but I am firm that this was the right call.

“We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.”

To be frank with you Frank, I don’t think this was the right call at all. What’s good for the goose is NOT good for the gander.

If you’ll excuse me, I have some mourning to do. Thinking about starting a religion over Freya’s death that defines generations to come and leads to radicals in the future demanding the overturning of heterosexual marriage.