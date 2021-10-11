Freedom Day, which has been teased in front of us for what feels like decades, has finally arrived, and the pub has never been so tempting. However, we still have rules in place people, we’re not entirely free.

As the light of October 11 shines above us, so do many more opportunities that we just didn’t have access to before. Those of us who are fully vaxxed can now do a whole range of fun social activities, while those of us who are not are heavily restricted (and rightfully so).

“The people of NSW have earned this moment setting a cracking pace in getting the jab to protect our communities and businesses who have had such a tough time these past few months,” Premier Dom Perrottet said in a press conference today.

“Today is just a taste of the freedoms to come with the State on track to pass the 80 per cent double vaccination mark within weeks, and if we keep on going, we’ll ensure lockdowns become a thing of the past.”

But what exactly can we do now that the floodgates are open and we’re all expected to be social creatures again?

It can all be a bit intimidating, so here is a list of things that you can and cannot do in NSW — if you’re fully vaxxed — on this blessed Freedom Day:

New freedoms for the fully vaxxed bb:

10 visitors are now allowed in the home at a time

100 person cap on weddings and funerals is back

30 people are allowed to gather outside – no more tiny picnics

Masks are no longer required outside

Carpooling is allowed once again

Restaurants, cafes and pubs (!!!) are back

Gyms are open, with classes capped at a neat 20

Swimming pools open again for rehabilitation exercise, lap swimming and lessons

Hospitality venues reopen, which includes hairdressers, tattoo shops, massage parlours and beauty salons

Standing while drinking outdoors is allowed

500 people ticketed gatherings are back

Travel limits between regional LGAs are scrapped and the 5km travel radius is also scrapped

What you can’t do yet, even if you’re fully vaxxed

Working in the office still hasn’t received the go-ahead yet

Nightclubs are still closed until we’re 80% vaxxed

Greater Sydney folks cannot travel to regional NSW LGAs

Regional NSW folks cannot travel to Greater Sydney

Masks are still required indoors, so don’t forget to pack one when you leave the house

Standing while drinking inside is still off the table, for now

What you can do if you’re not vaxxed yet

Realistically, your options here are to get vaxxed, wait for your already booked vaccination appointment, or stay at home until sometime in mid-December when a couple more freedoms become available to you.

See you at the hot vax girl summer finish line!

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.