New South Wales will join South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland in offering free flu vaccines to its residents. The move reminds us once again that making medicine free isn’t actually that difficult.

NSW will get a “month-long blitz” from June 1-30 as what’s expected to be a severe influenza season kicks off.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said there had already been a sharp increase in flu cases with 1,140 identified this week up from 766 last week.

“We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly,” she said on Monday.

“This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years. If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in.

“We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.”

SA’s Premier Peter Malinauskas announced its program last week.

South Australians can get a freebie vaccine until June 30. For all the SA info click here.

WA Premier Mark McGowan echoed the SA premier and said “after two years of very low flu cases, I would urge all Western Australians to roll up to protect themselves now before the worst of winter.”

West Aussies can cop their free flu vaccine starting this Wednesday June 1. For more info on getting the vax in WA click here.

Queensland’s Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk made the flu vaccine free for everyone in the state last week. She’s ahead of her time!

If you’re in Queensland, you can score a free vax from now until June 30. For more info on a Queensland flu shot click here.

It sort of makes you wonder why flu vaccines — and like, all vaccines ever — aren’t free for everyone always. It feels like a pretty good use of government money to stop people getting horrendously ill. Just saying!

According to The Daily Telegraph, making the vaccines free could cost between $20 million to $25 million which in my humble-but-snotty opinion is absolutely fkn worth it.

Only 16 per cent of people who’re aged between five and 65 have had the flu vaccine this year so need we remind you, it’s not just for boomers.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has also confirmed a free flu vax program for the state but has yet to announce the timeline or details.

“We’ll have more to say about the flu vaccine soon,” Andrews said on Sunday.

We’re expecting an announcement later in the week.

Do it, c’mon, please. I refuse to spend another winter growing a Mt Everest-sized pile of snot-covered tissues.

According to Pharmacy Guild’s Victorian president Anthony Tassone people should still get vaccinated even if they have “vaccine fatigue”.

“Whilst we can appreciate members of the public can have vaccine fatigue and they’re a bit over it, the flu virus doesn’t care,” he told AAP.

So there you have it: a free flu vaccine should be coming in hot for loads of people.

Go get your sexy little jab and prep yourself for a Hot Girl Winter instead of Mucus Monster Winter.