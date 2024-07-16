One Man Arrested And One On The Run After Machete Attack In Frankston Shopping Centre

Shoppers at a centre in Frankston were forced to take emergency measures on Tuesday morning, after two men allegedly assaulted multiple people with a machete. One man has since been arrested by Victoria Police.

Bayside Shopping Centre became the focus of a police operation at 10:50am, after reports were made to police that young people were brandishing a weapon in the mall.

Outlets have reported that stores were barricaded and customers hid inside, or fled the area.

Victoria Police confirmed in a statement that two male offenders allegedly assaulted three people. All three victims sustained only minor injuries and did not require treatment.

“During the incident, it is believed one boy brandished an edged weapon before cutting his own hand and fleeing the scene on foot,” the statement read.

Later, officers retrieved the weapon from a nearby bin at the Frankston shopping centre.

Police the arrested a 21-year-old man, who is assisting with the investigation. The whereabouts of the individual who fled the scene is currently unknown.

It is believed that the offenders and victims were known to each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.