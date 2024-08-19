Foxtel Boss Patrick Delany Has Issued An Apology After Nazi Salute Image Surfaces

Foxtel boss Patrick Delany has issued a company-wide apology and has met with leaders of Australia’s Jewish community after an image of him “demonstrating” a Nazi salute was published on Sunday night.

On 18 August 2024, digital news outlet Crikey shared an image of what appears to be the Foxtel CEO performing an “inappropriate gesture”.

In the photo obtained by the publication, Delany can be seen stretching out his right arm with an open palm — similar to the Sieg Heil used by Nazis — and a few of his left fingers under his nose, in what appears to be an attempt to imitate Adolf Hitler.

The incident appears to have taken place on the set of Fox Sports’ A-League coverage, back when Delany was the chief executive for Fox Sports.

According to the Foxtel boss, the image was taken back in the 2010s and the reason behind his actions was to “demonstrate the similarity” between the salute and a gesture used by Western Sydney Wanderers fans in the A-League.

“This evening, a ten-year-old photograph of me making an inappropriate salute which is highly offensive to the Jewish community was published online,” Delany began in the company-wide email.

“I am very sorry for my actions and sincerely apologise to people who have been hurt or offended, especially the members of the Jewish community.

“Since becoming aware of this photo, I have been searching my mind for a circumstance, from over a decade ago, where a photo capturing me in this pose could ever be possible. The picture is completely inconsistent with my values beliefs, and family connections.”

Patrick Delany at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Image source: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, the Foxtel CEO added that he signed the “Say No to Antisemitism” letter which was shared in 2023 and that he’d spoken with several Jewish leaders following the image’s publication.

“Racism in all its forms is not acceptable, and I acknowledge the seriousness of my actions,” Delany shared.

Delany also mentioned that he’s met with the leaders of Australia’s Jewish community to apologise for the hurt the image might’ve caused.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, David Ossip, the president of the NSW Jewish Board, revealed that Delany addressed the image to the Jewish community on Monday and that he has accepted his apology.

“Patrick made clear that, regardless of the context in which the salute was performed, he understood the offence and hurt that the gesture causes Jewish Australians and the many Australians whose family members were killed or injured fighting the Nazis during World War II,” Ossip said.

“We accept Patrick’s apology and recognise his and Lachlan Murdoch’s strong and unequivocal repudiation of antisemitism in Australia over the past 10 months.”

However, Media Diversity Australia CEO Mariam Veiszadeh told Crikey that Delany’s picture “comes at a time when many inside and outside of Australian media are holding up a critical mirror to the industry, calling out toxic workplace behaviours which seem to have been flourishing for decades,”

Sarah Schwartz, the executive officer for the Jewish Council of Australia, also spotlighted how this incident reminds us that Australia needs “more than superficial pledges.”

Earlier this year, a Western Sydney Wanderers fan copped a two-year ban from Football Australia for doing a Nazi Salute during a Sydney derby match.

According to the SMH, Delany apologised to any Foxtel staff who’d been offended by his actions and that he would be available to anyone who had questions or concerns this week.

Image source: Getty Images / Jason McCawley