Four Aussie Tourists On A 30th Birthday Surf Trip Are Missing Off The Coast Of Indonesia

Four Aussies on a 30th birthday surf trip to Indonesia are missing after their wooden speed boat struck rough weather whilst en route to the remote Banyak Islands.

The four tourists are believed to be missing off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh Province. A search and rescue effort was launched today to find the vessel and it’s occupants which went missing on Sunday night.

In addition to the four Aussie tourists, there were also three Indonesian crew members on board.

The four Australians that are currently missing have been confirmed to be Elliot Foote, Steph Weisse, Will Teagle and Jordan Short.

The group, all keen surfers, had been travelling in Sumatra and on the island of Nias with eight others to celebrate Foote’s 30th birthday.

The large group of mates were on two separate boats from Nias, which is 130 kilometres west of Sumatra, travelling to the small island of Pinang in the Banyaks when they hit a storm.

Elliot Foote and girlfriend Steph Weisse. Source: Instagram/elliotfoote

One of the boats reached the destination after taking shelter from the rough weather, but the other boat has not been seen since.

As Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade chartered a private plane to join the search on Monday night, Foote’s father Peter said they were still holding out hope the group would be found safely.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Peter spoke out about the situation from his home in Sydneys Eastern suburbs.

“They have life jackets on board, they had food and water and there is shelter on the boat. It has a roof,” he said.

“Apparently the waves weren’t that problematic. It was just the visibility in the storm. We’re all hoping they’ve either run out of fuel or they got lost and missed the island or more likely there may be an engine failure on the boat, which unfortunately doesn’t have any GPS.”

The group are all friends of Foote, and according to his dad they intended to stay on the tiny island of Pinang for 10 days, renting out bungalows as their accomodation.

“Elliot is turning 30 in September and for his 30th birthday I sent him and his mates there on surfing trip,” he said.

“There are a few Scots boys there, mates just from the beach in Bronte, and he’s recently moved to Mullumbimby, so there are some mates from there as well.”

The eight friends whose boat did reach Pinang safely were “all beside themselves at the island”, Foote’s dad said.

Foote had posted on Instagram just one day before their boat disappeared writing that it was: “So good being back in Indo after so many years. Sharing waves with mates and the queen.”

The National Search and Rescue Agency in Indonesia, Basarnas, said that the small boat had gone missing at around 6pm on Sunday near an island in the Banyaks called Sarang Alu.

“Our team has arrived at Sarang Alu Island today to search the area. It is the last spot before both boats separated,” said the Basarnas chief in Nias, Octavianto.

“The waves are three to four metres high. It is raining heavily and it’s dark. We can only use smaller boats with good aerodynamics due to the weather. We are searching within 40 nautical miles of Sarang Alu Island.”

Staff at the tiny resort at Sarang Alu, as well as rescue personnel in the Banyak Islands began the search at 2am on Monday but didn’t find anything.

The Basarnas rescue team now has more than 20 people searching for the tourists, including police, the military and volunteers.

Octavianto confirmed that the boat didn’t have any navigation devices, and that the three Indonesians on board were two mechanics and the boat owner.

“The weather was bad yesterday afternoon until today … very windy, and raining. Actually in the past one month the weather in Nias has been not so good,” Octavianto said.

“They used simple boats, wooden boats … they really went there on their own.”

The Nias search and rescue office was notified of the missing boat on Monday morning.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the search and rescue operation was underway in Indonesia, and that it was also providing consular services to the families of the four missing Australians.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those missing during this distressing time,” a spokesperson said.