A lot is made of star signs. An entire industry exists around predicting the minutiae and milestones of your life based entirely on the geographical location the planet found itself in when you were given the grand gift of existence.

But we’re not here to argue over whether star signs are legit or not. No my friend, today we’re going to dissect a far more accurate reading of your character. How? We’re gonna see what kind of person you are based on which Mario Party character you pick, of course.

Why are we doing this? To celebrate the release of Mario Party Superstars on the Nintendo Switch silly. That’s right pals, get ready to party with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era, and 100 minigames from across the series in Mario Party Superstars. Love that.

Let’s get this show on the road.

Mario

You’re a beloved and intrepid hero who can be easily recognized by your red cap and moustache. You’ve got a can-do attitude and a classic style to match. Just don’t forget to keep that moustache trimmed, pal.

When you’re not rescuing princesses, you’ll be found… doing pretty much anything you can think of, you’re always down for action, and you’re always ready to help a friend, take on a new challenge, or jump on a Koopa’s head.

You’re annoyingly talented. You can smoke the competition on a rainbow race track and swat a golf ball underwater. Literally, what can’t you do?

Luigi

Let me guess, you can jump high and you’re deathly afraid of ghosts. But hey, you may be cowardly, but deep down you have the heart of a hero — Ghosts and Goombas beware. You may not always be at the centre of the action, but when your mates need you, you’re always there.

Peach

You rule the Mushroom Kingdom. You have a kind heart and a love of all things pink. You balance royal style and practicality just perfectly. But you don’t just rule the kingdom, you rule the racetrack, too. When you’re not hanging out in your beautiful abode, you’re busy playing sports with your friends… or going on an adventure with your Mario.

Yoshi

You’re carefree yet steadfast. You also love to eat fruit. You keep it pretty minimal style-wise, but you don’t need much with all that natural charisma. Just please don’t use egg instead of hair gel again. You’re also always forgetting things, they’re always just at the tip of your tongue.

Daisy

You’re energetic, and you’re particularly fond of flowers. Besides your gown and your crown, you’re actually pretty down to earth. You’re always ready for a challenge, whether you’re smashing tennis balls or jumping over hurdles. You’re also addicted to the thrill of the chase, especially when you’re zooming around on a kart.

Wario

You’re a greedy character with an eye for gold. You’re stubborn, sneaky, and every bit as crooked as your moustache. But despite all that, you have smarts, and when your friends are really in a pinch, you’ve been known to lend the occasional helping hand.

Waluigi

You’re a devious individual who always has a trick up your sleeve. You have big sidekick energy, but you’re fun to be around, even if just to watch you fail one of your various schemes. You’re also weirdly good at sports.

Rosalina

You have a certain otherworldly charm about you. You love all things space and science, the quintessential Interstellar observer; you love scanning the cosmos with a telescope. But you love scanning the race track for rivals to pelt green shells with even more.

Donkey Kong

You’re Incredibly strong, and absolutely adore fruit, especially bananas. You go absolutely wild when it comes to jumping around and just generally being a party animal.

Birdo

You’re mysterious, you’re charming, and you’re super jovial. Everyone loves having you around because you’re the life of the party baby!