PEDESTRIAN.TV: Can you tell us a bit about the current programs you’re running and why you chose them?

Tracey Tomlin: We work in partnership with health professionals to deliver programs that have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of seriously ill children and young people to help them feel happier, more confident and resilient.

From one Starlight Wish granted more than 30 years ago, Starlight now creates over half a million Starlight experiences to sick kids each year through its multitude of innovative programs including the Starlight Express Room, a medical-free haven for sick kids and their families, and Captain Starlight who brings back the fun and happiness amidst medical treatment.

Other Starlight programs include Livewire which runs creative workshops for teens in hospital and helps them build social connections through a supportive community, while our Healthier Futures Initiative works with healthcare teams to visit remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

P.TV: What’s the best reaction you’ve seen to your programs?

TT: To hear a parent say that they don’t think they will see their child smile or hear them laugh again is heart-wrenching. To then see their tearful reaction (happy tears) when their child is giggling and playing with Captain Starlight is absolutely priceless.

We recently granted a Starlight Wish to seven-year-old Braxton whose Wish took him a world away from hospital. Braxton was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at a young age, meaning a huge emotional, physical, and financial adjustment to Braxton’s new ‘normal’ for his family.

With a love for animals and loud noises, Braxton’s family asked Starlight for a holiday to the Gold Coast where they could visit the theme parks and build some special memories together. The family had the most magical time together on their Wish; visiting the seals at Sea World, watching the Hollywood Stunt Driver show and doing a surprise meet and greet with Batman at Warner Bros. Movie World.

For a family whose world revolves around hospitalisation and treatment, this family holiday was just the perfect gift of happiness.