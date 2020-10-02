Two food delivery riders were killed in separate incidents in Sydney across the past week, according to horrific reports emerging this morning.

The Transport Workers Union has this morning confirmed that the two riders died in separate collisions while working for food delivery companies.

Dede Fredy died on Sunday, September 27th due to injuries sustained in a crash with a car three days earlier. Fredy was operating as an Uber Eats rider at the time.

Two days later, Xiaojun Chen was involved in a crash with a bus in Zetland while working for delivery service Hungry Panda. He subsequently passed away as a result of injuries sustained on Wednesday, September 30.

TWU officials are livid that SafeWork NSW was not made aware of the deaths until the union advised them. The union itself only learned of the deaths after receiving reports from other delivery riders days after both incidents occurred.

As a result, there is now pressure on both the NSW State Government and the Federal Government to push through legislative reform and new safety regulations that would strictly classify future deaths such as these as a workplace incident.

NSW Labor politicians last week introduced a bill to State Parliament that would provide delivery drivers with compulsory PPE equipment to help them navigate pandemic conditions. The TWU now wants that legislation adopted immediately as a bare minimum.

Per a press release, the TWU is also pushing the Federal Government to “urgently introduce safety regulation to prevent deaths in the gig economy, and to change the laws to make it absolutely clear that these are workplace deaths and must be investigated as such to stop them falling through the cracks.”

Recent surveys conducted by the TWU assert 73% of food delivery riders hold serious fears about being seriously hurt or killed while at work.

Union officials and Labor MPs are planning to address the deaths in a press conference scheduled for 11am this morning.

More to come as this story develops.