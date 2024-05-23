It’s almost winter, my friends. Time to dust off your slippers, beanies and — of course — the black Kathmandu puffer jackets. While some of us enjoy the changing of the guard in wardrobe styling, I think it’s fair to say that winter can be a huge bummer. Especially now that a new family of COVID subvariants have rocked up from the US, ready to give us all the sniffles and body aches. Please join me in a collective boo.

The new group of COVID strains have been nicknamed FLiRT. And although it’s a kind of cute-cunty nickname for a virus, it’s not really as fun as it sounds. However, the only upside is that I’ve always wanted to have something in common with an infectious superbug and now, as a painful flirt, I’ve finally achieved that goal.

Okay, moving on to the details that matter.

What is FLiRT?

FLiRT is a handful of COVID subvariants, very similar to KP.1 and KP.2 but is believed to derive from the JN.1 variant which was a lesser version of Omicron. Earlier this year, JN.1 was believed to be the most dominant strain of COVID to hit Aussie shores and more transmissible than previous iterations due to a cheeky protein mutation.

This week in the United States, FLiRT used her infectious charm to overtake JN.1 as the most dominant strain. According to the ABC, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently monitoring a bunch of JN.1 varients like FLiRT, with the intention of classifying some of these variants under their Variants Under Monitoring (VUM) status. This means that these variants might warrant more attention due to the impact they could have on worldwide health.

However, Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University’s chair of epidemiology, told The Canberra Times that the cheeky little FLiRTs have been in Australia since February. It’s only now that it’s coming into the chilly months we’re likely to see a rise in the transmissions of these bad boys.

“FLiRT variants take up about half of the variants circulating, and if they take off they might push JN.1 into the background,” Bennett explained.

“Our immune memory isn’t as fitted to this new variant so it can make us a bit more vulnerable. With each wave, we have seen fewer people unwell with the virus and fewer deaths.”

How does FLiRT differ from previous strains?

Like our old friend (or enemy?) JN.1, the FLiRT strain has even more of those dang proteins which could potentially make it easier for the virus to be passed on from person to person, according to some experts.

At this stage, experts aren’t entirely sure whether our new flirty bug will be more or less severe than other variants but the symptoms are not expected to change very much. Generally, your symptoms, and how sick you get, relate to your own immune system and overall health rather than which strain you end up with.

That being said, if you have any of the following symptoms, it’s time to head to the chemist for a lil’ RAT test.

Cough

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Body Aches

Congestion

Nausea

Diarrhea

Headaches

Does it show up on a RAT test?

Yes AND no. The tea is that while this strain can show up on a rapid antigen test, it can take two to three days for the virus to reach its peak nastiness. She really is a big flirt, isn’t she!!!!!

So, definitely go get a test if you’re feeling a bit shit, but the moral of the story here is that if you feel sick and you still get a negative RAT test, maybe try and work from home that day or call in sick.

How can we protect ourselves and others?

Professor Bennett says that if you’re vulnerable, it’s worth checking in to see whether it’s time for a COVID booster shot.

“We are seeing a rise in infections, by June we may well have quite a few cases, and if you get the vaccinations now it prepares you,” she said, per The Canberra Times.

She also recommended that people mask up on public transport and stay inside when displaying symptoms.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a cold, flu, COVID, or RSV, just think about staying home, resting and getting well rather than socialising and spreading the virus,” she said.

So, in other words, don’t be a fucking dickhead and get other people sick. Stay inside and watch Shrek 2 or something.