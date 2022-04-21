In not-great news for our collective need to fuck off as far as possible now that we can, an airline boss has predicted plane tickets and flights are going to get more expensive soon. Better book that annual leave now before the (probable) hike, I guess.

Per The Age, Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said prices on airfares are likely to increase as people get back into flying more often and the price of things like fuel gets higher.

“Fuel prices are at unprecedented levels right now, and it is not easy to see how that comes down – so I think ticket prices will go up,” she said.

“But it’s also [coming from] a very low base, and means you have to recover the cost of increases to fuel, which is twice what it was a year ago.”

Considering petrol prices for cars spiked pretty hard over the last couple of months, it’s not surprising that it’s also affecting the big buses of the sky as well.

Flights from Sydney to Melbourne are sitting between $88 (Jetstar) and $258 (Qantas) at the time of publishing, but if Hrdlicka’s predictions are true they might not stay at those prices for long.

So if you’re umm-ing and ahh-ing about going on a trip or taking some leave to yeet out of the country — may I suggest pulling the trigger and booking those flights ASAP.

You’ll be kicking yourself if you leave it too late and suddenly your flights are so expensive they’re eating into your precious holiday-beer money, trust me.