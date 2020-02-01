Emojis are a wonderful way to convey your feelings, mostly when you’re really fucking horny. And thanks to this week’s announcement of the new emojis for 2020, you can now tell your significant other/booty call/friend that you *really* just want to be fisted.

Yep.

The seemingly innocent “Italian hand” emoji or the “pay me” symbol, as it has also been called, has already been completely hornified as the universal text symbol for fisting.

Officially named the “pinched fingers” emoji, the hand gesture didn’t even make it to our iPhones before we found a way to use it for sexting. Believe me when I say, NOTHING is sacred anymore.

When Unicode Consortium approved the latest 117 emojis (62 new symbols with different gender/skin tone options), I’m sure they thought the hand gesture would be used to convey “ma che vuoi” (the Italian “what do you want/mean” hand gesture). Or maybe they thought it would be the universal “bitch better have my money” symbol. But I’m *almost* certain they didn’t think it was a more-accurate depiction of fisting.

But who knows, maybe Unicode Consortium are secretly just really fucking horny and want to normalise fisting. I’m not here to judge.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out the inherently sexual nature of the seemingly harmless emoji.

BWAHAHAHA, guys, girls, and nonbinary thrills… there's now a FISTING emoji…. if we thought water drops and egg plants were meme-able… oh boy. https://t.co/nTX6Iwlarb — Brently (@cyre2067) January 31, 2020

it’s a fisting emoji people are so uncultured ???? https://t.co/L7vZd1ZT7d — ????️‍????☭ (@dojacatfish) January 31, 2020

But not everyone thought it was, um… anatomically accurate. Some Twitter users pointed out that proper fisting technique would require the thumb to be on the outside, which is simply too much information for my innocent brain to comprehend.

An emoji for fisting? ???????????? Funny, but no. The thumb goes on the outside, people. On. The. Outside. ???????? https://t.co/ibCEimY4J4 — Εllen (@EllenWillert) February 1, 2020

We can’t help but stan a versatile emoji. Maybe you’re telling your partner you made a *chefs kiss* bolognese for dinner, maybe you’re conveying your sexual needs. The possibilities for this emoji are endless.

Honestly, I just hope there’s an option to remove it from your family’s phones before your Nonna starts telling you about her delicious eggplant lasagne.