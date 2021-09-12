Health Minister Greg Hunt is being absolutely dunked on following his announcement of a new vaccination campaign ‘First things first’ – because that’s precisely the attitude people wished he displayed last year during his negotiations with Pfizer.

On Sunday morning, Greg Hunt tweeted footage of a new ad campaign encouraging people, and particularly young people, to get vaccinated.

The ad features people dancing at weddings, crowd surfing at concerts, road tripping with the gals, etc. and basically paints an exciting future for once we’re all vaxxed. It’s not unlike New Zealand’s vaccination ad from earlier this year (probably not a coincidence), and it’s significantly better than the ad our government previously aimed towards young people where a woman basically hyperventilated on screen. Awful.

So, you may be wondering , if the ad seems wholesome and unproblematic, why is Greg Hunt getting slammed in Twitter comments?

Well, for that, you need to be caught up on the absolute shitshow that is our government’s vaccine rollout – all the way back to last year, June 30, when Pfizer reached out to Hunt’s office and tried to organise a meeting to discuss manufacturing vaccines.

Emails unearthed by Labor under the Freedom of Information Act show that Pfizer tried to organise a meeting for over a month before actually getting one in August, and it wasn’t until November that our government signed off on an order for Pfizer. To put that into perspective, the US and UK had already signed off on orders in July.

That whole fiasco has led to people feeling like the government was slow in its acquisition of vaccines, with accusations that if we’d rolled out vaccines sooner, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now – with NSW’s daily case numbers exceeding those of 2020, and Victoria in it’s sixth lockdown.

So, it comes as no surprise then, that a vaccine ad called ‘First things first’ is rubbing people up the wrong way. You know what should have been done ‘first things first’? A strong vaccine rollout.

Personally, I like the ad. It’s a positive reminder of the potential we have once we are all vaccinated, which is especially nice for me considering three months of lockdown, complete with curfew and no outdoor recreation has left me feeling pretty hopeless.

But, it’s also an ad that we should have launched months ago, if not almost a year ago, when vaccines should have been rolled out.

You can watch the full ad below.

