CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.



In an opinion that no one asked for, Aussie actor Firass Dirani has spoken out in defence of recently convicted criminal former NRL player Jarryd Hayne.

ICYMI, Hayne was found guilty of two counts of having sexual intercourse without consent on Tuesday this week. The jury unanimously found Hayne guilty of both charges after a week of deliberations and he will be sentenced at a later date. Hayne has indicated that he is considering an appeal.

Although Hayne has now been convicted, the Underbelly actor took to his stories on Wednesday night to share his thoughts about the case.

“That girls story in the Jarryd Hayne case does not make any sense,” he wrote.

“A case built on fabrication & scorn. ‘Black athlete takes pussy’ is what they want you to believe. We couldn’t catch him on the field, let’s frame him [in] court,” he continued.

“Reminds me of the Tupac case. I say it how I see it,” he concluded, referring to the 1993 case where rapper Tupac Shakur was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fan. He spent nine months in jail.

It’s not the first time the former SAS Australia contestant has made headlines for saying something controversial.

In December last year, Dirani was criticised in the media for commenting on his Insta stories that the murders of Queensland police officersandwere a result of the “plandemic”.

When The Daily Mail reached out to him for comment Dirani clarified saying:

“I’m commenting that mental health could be the issue in this mass shooting. Motivated by two years of long lockdowns, and lies.”

Both these incidents come after Dirani’s ‘villain’ portrayal on SAS Australia, where he was blasted by viewers on social media for his on-screen behaviour, along with his co-stars Merrick Watts and Shannan Ponton.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.