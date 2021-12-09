Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has issued a formal apology after she *checks notes* went clubbing until 4am and forgot to take her work phone with her to the function.

The 36-year-old, was spotted having just a little bit of a boog at Butchers in Helsinki right into the wee hours of the morning, and was completely off the grid after she took her personal phone into the club instead of the phone that her team contacts her on.

The catch, however, is that the day before, Marin was told to avoid contact with people after spending time in the company of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who tested positive for COVID-19, until further notice.

According to Marin, she received a call before she went out that told her “ministers would not be quarantined because they all have been vaccinated twice,” and so she took that as a green light, left the work phone at home and hit the fkn clubs, as a free woman is ought to do.

However, once she was out, she was sent a text to self-isolate immediately. Marin missed every attempt at communication sent her way and in the process, broke a fucktonne of COVID rules. Not very girlboss at all.

“I did wrong. I should have considered the situation more carefully,” Marin said on the Finnish public broadcaster Yle on Wednesday night.

“I should have used better judgment on Saturday night. I’m really sorry that I didn’t understand how to do this.”

Finnish goss mag Seiska managed to obtain footage of the PM shuffling away into the night, and to be honest, one must simply gaze upon the sheer disregard for health safety in awe. The only thing I want to know is what she was grooving to. ‘Judas’ by Gaga? ‘TiK ToK’ by Kesha? The Finnish national anthem? We have options here, friends.

“The video was filmed at the Helsinki nightclub Butchers exactly at 02.50 on the night between Saturday and Sunday,” the magazine reported.

The magazine also humorously noted that the PM was holding a Corona in the clip… which is rather tongue-in-cheek for someone who should be staying tf at home.

“Ordering Corona from the bar counter may have been an unintentional act from Sanna, but it may also speak to the prime minister having an ironic sense of humour,” said the mag.

And of course, the internet is completely obsessed with the PM going for a lil’ bender after work, creating a plethora of memes already.

Top shelf internetting right here — Habitual Line Stepper (@vwwvvwov) December 8, 2021

The Prime Minister of Finland did nothing wrong, leave Sanna Marin ALONE ???? pic.twitter.com/WZPK68toTN — brandon w ???????? (@monsieurmoscato) December 8, 2021

Im 33 and have to agree! I feel like I’m dying staying up past 9pm ???????????? — ????Jon Enright ???? (@JonEnright7) December 8, 2021

The action was AT the club. pic.twitter.com/GFoSCi4NnF — BigfootWallace'sBurnerAccount (@PaoloMiguel74) December 8, 2021

I aim to be this kind of woman when I’m eventually prime minister of Finland. But y’know, without the disregard for health and safety rules.