NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that people who do not log their positive rapid test results will be fined $1000.
Changes to COVID testing rules in the past week have seen Victoria and NSW introduce a system to log positive rapid antigen tests, so the results are still included in the state’s COVID tally.
Now, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced the state will introduce fines of $1000 for those who don’t log their positive results on the Service NSW app — though how this will even be enforced remains unclear.
BREAKING @Dom_Perrottet announces $1000 fine for those who do not log positive RAT tests on @ServiceNSW app. @9NewsSyd
— Kate Creedon (@KateCreedon9) January 11, 2022
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said earlier this week that the government decided to mandate reporting positive RATs at the request of Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, NSW’s health department was in talks with the Crown Solicitor’s Office to figure out how to legally enforce logging rapid tests.
“There has been much discussion regarding the possibility of mandatory enforcement and the health lawyers are consulting with Crown Solicitor’s to look at what may be possible,” Hazzard told SMH.
“It comes with the added benefit that it might also open the door to federal financial assistance if you’re off work for the week. The bottom line is it is a must-do, even if there is no fine.
“At the end of the day, it’s an obligation on all of us to make sure that we log in to the Service NSW app, particularly as it will give a clear picture of how the virus is moving through the community.”
More to come.