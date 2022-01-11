NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that people who do not log their positive rapid test results will be fined $1000.

Changes to COVID testing rules in the past week have seen Victoria and NSW introduce a system to log positive rapid antigen tests, so the results are still included in the state’s COVID tally.

Now, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced the state will introduce fines of $1000 for those who don’t log their positive results on the Service NSW app — though how this will even be enforced remains unclear.

