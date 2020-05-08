Australia now has a Federal Government roadmap to bringing itself out of coronavirus lockdowns, with rollbacks to occur in three stages across the next couple of months with a view to restarting the economy – and some sort of social normalcy – by July.

But with the Government’s messaging typically mixed on various elements, and with states free to implement their own timelines as they see fit, it’s hard to decipher this new mountain of information quickly.

So here’s a quick and dirty explainer on what will be open under what stage of the Federal Government guidelines, what you’ll be able to do, and perhaps most importantly, how many people you’ll be able to do it with.

STEP ONE (Happening in various states now)

GATHERINGS

Non-work gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted

Groups of up to 5 people will be allowed to visit a house, provided the total gathering size does not exceed 10.

Working from home wherever possible still encouraged.

People urged to avoid using public transport during peak hour.

Workplaces to develop COVIDSafe policies ahead of employees future return.

EDUCATION

Primary and secondary schools to reopen for students, according to state and territory directives.

Universities and Technical Colleges to increase face-to-face contact time where possible, with skills-based and hands-on courses prioritised.

RETAIL & REAL ESTATE

Retail stores to open, provided they develop COVIDSafe policies.

Open homes and rental inspections permitted with groups of up to 10. Contact details must be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

CAFES & RESTAURANTS

Cafes and restaurants may reopen with 10 patrons allowed at any one time, all seated.

Premises must maintain average density of 4m² per person.

Food Courts to remain closed to seated patrons.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

All to remain closed, including cinemas, theatres, stadiums, museums, zoos, galleries, pubs, and clubs.

SPORT & RECREATION

Indoor gyms to remain closed.

Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, and skateparks to reopen with maximum capacity of 10.

Outdoor pools to reopen with restrictions.

Groups of 10 permitted to exercise together outdoors, including recreational sport.

TRAVEL & ACCOMODATION

Local and regional travel for recreation will be allowed.

State and territories to dictate border restrictions.

Hostels and hotels open for accomodation.

Caravan parks and camping grounds to maintain current state guidelines.

WEDDINGS & FUNERALS

Weddings with up to 10 guests permitted, in addition to the couple and celebrant.

Funerals with up to 20 guests permitted indoors, 30 guests permitted outdoors.

Religious gatherings with up to 10 attendees permitted.

All guests to record contact details for tracking and tracing purposes.

HAIR & BEAUTY

Hairdressers and barber shops to reopen and record patron contact details for tracking and tracing purposes.

Beauty therapy, massage therapy, saunas and tattoo studios remain closed.

STEP TWO (Possibly June)

GATHERINGS

Non-work gatherings of up to 20 people will be permitted

States and territories may allow larger gatherings at their individual discretion.

All other work conditions same as Step One.

EDUCATION

All education conditions remain the same as Step One.

RETAIL & REAL ESTATE

Retail and real estate conditions remain the same as Step One.

Open homes and rental inspections permitted with groups of up to 20. Contact details must be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

CAFES & RESTAURANTS

Cafes and restaurants may reopen with 20 patrons allowed at any one time, all seated.

All other conditions remain the same as Step One.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Indoor movie theatres, concert venues, stadiums, galleries, museums, and zoos may reopen with a maximum of 20 patrons.

Pubs, clubs, casinos, nightclubs, strip clubs, RSLs, brothels, and other licensed venues to remain closed. This does not apply to restaurants and cafes.

SPORT & RECREATION

Groups of up to 20 people allowed to exercise outside and participate in outdoor sports.

All other conditions remain the same as Step One.

TRAVEL & ACCOMODATION

Caravan parks and camping grounds to fully reopen.

All accommodation areas to open, permitting gatherings of up to 20 people.

Interstate travel to be considered depending on state and territory border restrictions.

WEDDINGS & FUNERALS

Weddings with up to 20 guests permitted, in addition to the couple and celebrant.

Funerals with up to 50 guests permitted.

Religious gatherings with up to 20 attendees permitted.

All guests to record contact details for tracking and tracing purposes.

HAIR & BEAUTY

Beauty therapy, massage therapy, and tattoo studios permitted to reopen with a maximum of 20 clients on the premises. Contact details to be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

Saunas and bathhouses to remain closed.

STEP THREE (Possibly July)

GATHERINGS

Non-work gatherings of up to 100 people permitted.

Workers encouraged to return to the workplace.

Workplaces to develop a COVIDSafe plan.

People urged to avoid using public transport during peak hour.

EDUCATION

All education conditions remain the same as Step One.

Government to consider reopening residential colleges and allowing travel by international students.

RETAIL & REAL ESTATE

Retail and real estate conditions remain the same as Step One.

Open homes and rental inspections permitted with groups of up to 100. Contact details must be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

CAFES & RESTAURANTS

Cafes, restaurants, and food court seating areas permitted to open with maximum seated capacity of 100.

All premises must maintain average density of 4m² per person.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Venues permitted to open under Step Two regulations will be allowed a maximum of 100 patrons.

Pubs, clubs, bar areas and gaming rooms likely to reopen.

Strip clubs and brothels to remain closed.

SPORT & RECREATION

All indoor venues allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

Community sport to be permitted in accordance with AIS Framework.

TRAVEL & ACCOMODATION

All interstate travel to be permitted.

All accomodation areas to be opened with a maximum capacity of 100.

WEDDINGS & FUNERALS

Weddings, funerals, and religious services to be permitted with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

All contact details to be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

HAIR & BEAUTY

All establishments allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

All contact details to be recorded for tracking and tracing purposes.

That is the long and short of what’s going to be permitted and when.

Each of these stages will, according to the Federal Government, occur in 3-4 week blocks, and progress will be assessed at every step of the way before a new Step is implemented. And again, all lockdown relaxations will be implemented on a state-by-state basis at the behest of state and territory leaders. That includes all timelines for implementation as well.

So consider this a light guide as to what will happen when. And keep an eye on your state or territory leaders as they move at their own pace towards putting these plans into action.