How Will The 2024 Federal Budget Effect Young People (AKA You)? Here’s 6 Things To Look For

The Australian government will be unveiling the 2024-25 federal budget on May 14, and there’s sure to be plenty of predictions about tax cuts, deficits, surpluses, and winners and losers — but what does it all mean for YOU? How will young people be impacted by the Australian federal budget of 2024-25?

In the lead up to budget night, it’s uncertain exactly what is going to be included in it, and how it will effect the nation. Until Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers it, all we can do is speculate and make predictions.

However, there are plenty of areas the government has previously promised to address in the budget, though it’s unlikely to be the saving change that young people need right now.

Greens’ economic justice and treasury spokesperson, Senator Nick McKim, has said that for young people this year’s budget probably isn’t worth getting our hopes up.

“If past budgets are any guide, there’s not going to be the significant government intervention that we need to respond to the really big challenges of our times,” McKim told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Me hyping the lads for the federal budget.

Well that’s … not an uplifting start.

“I would expect this to be a budget that’s more managerial in nature, and a budget that is more about fiddling at the margins than providing significant solutions,” McKim continued.

So now that you’re ready to play limbo with the expectation bar, here’s what has been confirmed, rumoured, and requested to be in the 2024-25 Australian federal budget, and how it will effect you!

What’s confirmed to be in the 2024 federal budget?

Stage three tax cuts

Even if your brain completely turns off as soon as talk of the economy begins (honestly, same), you’ve probably heard of the stage three tax cuts before. They were one of Labor’s key promises in the 2022 Federal Election, and can be explained simplest as a tax cut for the wealthiest income brackets.

However after plenty of (well deserved) controversy around giving well-off people another tax cut during a cost of living crisis, while middle and low income Australians suffered, Labor changed it so that everyone received a cut to their tax.

HINT: All the numbers on the right are how much less you’ll pay in tax this year. Source: Gov Treasury.

Instead of the original stage three tax cut plan — which would have given people earning north of $200K a year an extra $9K back in tax cuts — the new version will see low income earners receiving a few extra hundred bucks back in their tax return. It’s something, rather than nothing.

Given that the median yearly salary of someone in their early 20s to 30s is under $60K, that means the average young Aussie (you!) will have an extra $804 to play with this year. Congrats, you saved a single week’s rent!

Superannuation on paid parental leave

In 2023, the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce recommended the government pay superannuation to those taking government-paid parental leave. In March, Minister for Women Katy Gallagher announced this change would be included in the 2024-25 federal budget.

Gallagher and Chalmers delivering the 2023 federal budget. (Photo by Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

The goal of the change is that going forward Australian women who take leave will receive 12% superannuation on their 20 weeks of government-paid parental leave, which was not previously the case and meant that upon retirement women were left with significantly less savings.

This inclusion in the upcoming federal budget effects young people because it will further help to lessen the gender pay gap when we are all old and retired. Get excited for the long-term savings, baby!

What’s rumoured to be in the 2024 federal budget?

HECS debt indexation changes

Whether it’s for what you studied at TAFE or uni, the fact that HECS debts increase every year parallel with inflation means that no matter how much you chip away at it, the student debt still grows every June 1. Last year HECS debts went up by 7.1%, and this year they are confirmed to increase by 4.8%, which will cost young people thousands of dollars.

This impact on young people’s personal budgets has been heavily criticised, with some politicians going to far as to say the government is “punishing” young people for studying.

There have been plenty of calls for the government to change the way HECS debts are indexed in the 2024-25 federal budget, and a few different solutions have been pitched. The main four are:

Raising HECS indexation at the same rate as wages (WPI method) instead of inflation (CPI method).

Having HECS indexation raise at the same rate as whatever is lower out of the WPI or CPI.

Scrapping HECS indexation entirely.

Scrapping the national HECS debt entirely and making education free, like it was for most members of Parliament.

But how likely are any of these changes to be included in the 2024-25 federal budget?

“The government is making noises about some kind of soft intervention there, and frankly any intervention would be better than nothing,” McKim told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Unfortunately a “soft intervention” does sound like HECS is more likely to be indexed by less than usual, but not dropped entirely. Looks like free degrees are still a while off, sorry folks.

See you on June 1 when the big scary tax man charges us all another several thousand buckaroos, and we wave our collective chance of home ownership bye-bye.

What’s requested to be in the 2024 federal budget?

JobSeeker increases

A research body has told the government that in the in the 2024-25 federal budget it will need to increase the daily amount paid to independent JobSeeker recipients by at least $17 per day.

[Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images]

The increase needs to be a “first priority” for the government, who in the previous budget increased JobSeeker by a pathetic $2.85 a day, AKA not enough to buy a kilo of rice, let alone pay the skyrocketing rents in this country.

Relief for renters

Speaking of rents (AND I WISH I DIDN’T HAVE TO), as Australia’s housing crisis continues to get worse and worse, the government has also been heavily pressured by minor parties and the public to include some form of rent relief in the 2024-25 federal budget.

Whether this looks like setting up a rent freeze, rent cap, or providing young people with some form of assistance scheme, honestly the 33% of the Australian population who rent would be happy with CRUMBS right now.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed or rumoured, so we’re stuck with begging for help for now. Fan-fookin-tastic.

Dental and mental health included in Medicare

Including mental healthcare and dental plans in Medicare has been a long-running request, with estimates that it would cost $7.5 billion a year.

Now that sounds like a lot, but given how little the government currently taxes industries like mining, the corporate giants that make squillions and pay next-to-nothing in tax, and the billionaires pulling every trick they can to hoard money, it’s been argued that a few billion is a drop in the pan.

Considering the government agreed to pay $368 BILLION for some lame-ass submarines in the AUKUS deal, for a fraction of that cost we could afford to pay for every Australian to receive much needed dental and mental healthcare.

Pictured: The reason we can’t afford dental in Medicare. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“All of those things are within the government’s control to do, and affordable, if the government would stop subsidising burning fossil fuels and investing hundreds of billions of dollars into things like nuclear powered orcas submarines,” said McKim.

So to recap: young people live in a mouldy rentals, have fucked up teeth because we can’t afford to be in the same room as a dentist, and are blacklisted by our therapists we tried to dine-and-dash.

WTF do we need the submarines for? Pretty deluded of us to think China would want to invade a mess like this.

How can young people respond to a bad budget?

Not gonna lie, I have worked my little tush off to dress this budget up like it could be good, but no amount of icing sugar can disguise a cake made of shit.

The fact of the matter is, it feels really hard to be a young person at this time. And perhaps it always feels that way for every generation when they are this young, or maybe we truly are the unluckiest and it is actually worse for us.

But either way, it doesn’t mean we have to accept that things will never improve. Senator McKim encouraged that pessimism is not the only outlook we should have.

“One of the giant cons of neoliberalism is that it convinces people that a better life isn’t possible. And what we all have to do is get past that, and realise that a better life is possible. It’s really easy to feel like the problems are too big, and everything’s overwhelming,” he said.

The Greens senator said that while it may feel depressing and hopeless to fight against the giant broken machines that are the housing market, or HECS debt indexation, or unfair tax cuts, there is one “antidote” to the bad feelings.

“The antidote to that is action. If you engage in action, if you organise, if you join with people who have similar views that can give you hope,” encouraged McKim.

“And hope is what will triumph at the end of the day.”

When May 14 comes around, and everyone is talking about the “winners and losers” of the 2024-25 Australian federal budget; even if young people collectively come out as losers, let’s not give up the hope that we can make a world where everyone is a winner.