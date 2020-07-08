The Works are on the hunt for a midweight full time Copywriter (SYD) to work closely with an Art Director. In this role, your responsiblilties will include: Creative execution and supervision across all channels, Strong collaboration skills with fellow creatives and wider agency team members and Developing a thorough understanding of clients business and their competitive set. The successful candidate will have experience working in a similar integrated creative agency and be an excellent negotiator. They are looking for a ‘doer’, motivated by getting things done- if this sounds like you, read more and apply here!

Made In Katana are a multi-disciplinary studio working for the entertainment, culture and sports industries. Some of their clients include Spotify, Paramount Pictures, Sony Music and the ABC. The are currently seeking a junior – mid weight full time Digital Producer (SYD) to manage multiple digital projects. Your responsibilities will include discussing requests with clients and account service and scoping these requests in to a statement of work, working collaboratively with internal teams to ensure the best solution is offered across design and development and costing projects and manage the ongoing project budget and resources using Everhour. To apply you should have at least 2 years experience as an Account Executive or Project Manager (agency preferred) and be someone that is organised and has excellent attention to detail. Apply here!

Science Teachers Association of NSW are a NFP science education organisation looking for a Video Editing Volunteer (or volunteers) to help with editing their recent recordings of an online webinar series (professional development/ educational videos for science teachers). They are looking for someone to assist them and provide professional advice on tools and software to edit the videos and then make them available for free and for purchase on their Vimeo platform and new website www.stansw.asn.au. The video series has (5 x 2 hour) and (10 x 1 hour) recordings which require only minor editing and finessing. The aim is to have these videos available (asap) to participants as a follow up to their participating in the online workshops, as well as further distribution. Read more here!

