Featured jobs: Warner Music Australia, Crowbar Sydney & Sydney Swans

Warner Music Australia is looking for a full-time Senior Legal and Business Affairs Manager to join their Sydney team. You’ll be working with passionate, creative professionals who are dedicated to supporting artists and delivering exceptional music experiences. This role is at the heart of their mission to champion creativity and innovation in music. Imagine being the legal architect behind major music contracts, collaborating with artists and industry leaders, and navigating complex legal landscapes both locally and internationally. At Warner Music Australia, you’ll immerse yourself in a vibrant culture where your legal skills drive our success in the music industry. More specifically in this role you will: draft, negotiate, and finalise contracts, focusing on recorded music agreements for Australia and New Zealand. Manage contract administration and ensure accurate entry into our Rights Administration Database (RAD) and conduct legal research and provide strategic advice to various business units. To be successful in this role you will have a law degree and at least 4 years of post-admission experience and have a full practising certificate, demonstrating your legal proficiency. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Crowbar Sydney is a lively, progressive live music venue and pub hosting 800+ bands a year. It’s a 500 capacity venue with a front bar, beer garden and kitchen and they are looking for a full-time Venue Manager experienced with live music venues, events, and food and beverage. In this role you will be responsible for: weekly management and preparation of venue operations, maintaining and implementing operating policies and procedures, liaising with bookings, marketing and management teams on all events, implementing food & drink promotions and activations and hiring, training, management and mentoring of team members, maintaining a safe workplace and complying to OLGR regulations. To nail this role you’ll have a minimum 3 years experience in a venue management role with live music or events and a passion for live music and understanding the smooth operations of events for the venue, artists and audiences. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!

Sydney Swans Club was born 150 years ago from hard work, grit and a relentless drive for success. They are rich in history and ambitious about the future. Together they share the journey and celebrate the wins. They are proud to be one of the leading football clubs, both on and off the field, in Australia. They are currently looking for a full-time Video Producer – Studio Lead who will work as part of their team of content creators to deliver innovative and entertaining content for the Sydney Swans website and understand how to tailor that content to social media platforms. The role will involve filming with their men’s and women’s teams, the QBE Sydney Swans Academy, and their commercial partners. In addition to filming and editing, this role is responsible for driving the club’s production studio and ensuring the space is maintained to an elite standard. The right person will have tertiary qualifications in multimedia, film or similar, a high level knowledge of lighting, sound, and production techniques and be highly skilled in the use of editing software, especially Adobe Premiere Pro. If this sounds like you, apply now!