Featured Jobs: Warner Music Australia, Clarins & Brand etc.

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. They are a fearless, creative team of obsessive music fans who believe in each other and are committed to excellence for the international artists they care and work for locally and their beautiful, diverse and talented local roster that they call family. Warner Music is currently looking for a Head of Synchronisation who will be based in the Sydney office. The Synchronisation Team at Warner Music work across both Australia and New Zealand and pride themselves on being agile, dynamic, artist focused, and solution driven with their clients. They’re a small but mighty team working collaboratively with Marketing, A&R and Artist Management to explore creative, commercial opportunities for their artists and their music. You will be managing client relationships, working internally to discover the best new music and hidden catalogue gems and have the pleasure of dealing with an incredible global network, whilst leading and managing one team member. The successful candidate will be focused primarily on working with Music Supervisors, TV Networks and Production Companies to deliver the best music solutions for their programs and productions. Working across creative pitching, deal negotiation, clearance with managers or affiliates and supplying of assets/paperwork; this role will see any Film & TV uses through from start to finish. To be successful in this role you’ll be a music loving, focused and diligent Sync professional with at least 5 years of experience in the Australian and/or New Zealand music industry. You are an experienced and talented deal maker who can both close a deal and execute the required admin with a great eye for detail. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Clarins are thrilled to open their first boutique in Australia, in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. They are currently looking for a Boutique Manager who will lead their dynamic Boutique Team and will contribute to their mission of exceptional customer service in a beautiful, brand-new store. The Boutique Manager is responsible for all boutique operations, in line with the commercial strategy. This includes team management, business management, and providing an outstanding Clarins customer experience. They want to hear from individuals passionate about beauty services, working in a luxury environment and store management! Ideal candidates will be able to provide exceptional customer service while embodying the Clarins brand. If you feel you would be a great fit for this role, apply now!

Since its inception in 2016, Brand etc. has revolutionised the communication landscape as a boutique agency with expansive vision. Specialising in lifestyle, they create brand narratives that ensure authentic connections between their clients and consumers. Brand etc is currently looking for a full-time Account Executive who has a strong understanding and enjoyment of PR and Social Media, specifically Instagram and Tik Tok. In this role you will stay up-to-date with industry trends and identify new opportunities for clients by providing ongoing analysis of media coverage and the social media landscape, adjusting PR and social strategies as needed. You will manage day-to-day communications with clients, including regular updates, population of WIP documents, attendance in WIP Meetings. You will generate broad-spectrum consumer publicity including product placements and lifestyle ‘news’ for your client portfolio including interview opportunities. To succeed in this role you will have a genuine passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle and be a creative thinker with a strong understanding of the Australian media/ social media landscape. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!