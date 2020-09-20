Love social media and content? Live for fashion? Showpo is on the lookout for a full-time Social & Fashion Content Manager (SYD). In this role, you will be responsible for delivering a fashion content strategy that reinforces the Showpo brand, values, product, and showcases compelling Showpo stories to a global audience of millions. Responsibilities include developing and delivering the strategic content strategy to grow our social channels and ideate, plan and execute content concepts and outputs. To apply you should have at least 5 years’ experience in content strategy and execution with a fashion media publisher. They want a creative and strategic thinker, yet also with hands-on experience creating content for brands with a focus on video. Read more and apply here!

Are you a natural in content creation, editing and producing for social channels? Showpo are also seeking a full-time Social Content Producer (SYD). In this role, you will be responsible for executing fashion content strategy through impactful, cutting-edge, engaging content. You will be hands on, capable across different technology mediums and comfortable turning around assets at speed. Responsibilities include producing, shooting and editing content, delivering on the strategy, plans, marketing and brand objectives. To apply you will need at least 2 years of experience coordinating, producing, shooting content for social media in fashion or publishing. Read more and apply here!

Boracay Skin is on the hunt for a Customer Service & Social Media Manager (MELB) to join their growing team. In this role your responsibilities include Responding to customer enquiries via email and social media channels, Sourcing and scheduling content on social media channels, Email Marketingand Packing orders (if required during busy periods). To apply you should be passionate about customer service, have experience using Shopify and be able to work independently. Read more and apply here!

Hoyts are on the lookout for a Digital & MarTech Manager (SYD) to develop and execute the HOYTS digital and MarTech strategy and roadmap, to best utilise our existing first party data to drive cinema admissions, loyalty member growth and customer engagement through personalisation and outstanding CX. The role is responsible for seeing continued improvement and optimization across the customer journey and experience. Key focus areas include developing a roadmap for vastly improved CX and customer communication channels and execution of horizons within the roadmap, seeing meaningful improvements to the customer journey. Must have previous experience. Read more and apply here!

Carbiz is a high growth, tech company who distribute accident replacement vehicles across Australia. They are looking for a full time Customer Service Executive (SYD) to join their team. As the face of the operation it is essential that you provide exceptional levels of customer service to clients, bring your flexible, Can-Do attitude to work every day and enjoy being part of an amazing team. To apply you must be punctual and reliable, hold a valid Australian driver’s licence and have the ability to think on your feet. Read more and apply here!

WIPE THAT are a cool and young newly launched startup providing consumers with environmentally friendly household products that are good for the environment and also good for your health. The role is for 1 day a week either working from home or onsite at our Melbourne warehouse. The successful applicant is required to schedule social media post for WIPE THAT across channels such as Instagram & Facebook. 1 post per day across 5 days. To apply you should have experience is product photography & flat lays and influencer outreach and collaborations. Read more and apply here!

McGregor Coaxall are hiring a Marketing and Communications Specialist to be responsible for facilitating the delivery of marketing collateral, client engagement tools, digital communications, meetings and events completing administrative tasks. You will multi-task across several projects and will need excellent people/stakeholder management skills, project management skills and attention to detail. The ultimate objective, as part of a team, is to develop and drive all project-wide marketing initiatives to provide target audiences with customer/community experiences consistent with the McGregor Coxall brand. To apply you should have 5+ years’ marketing, communications and end-to-end brand management experience in a customer-centric environment. Read more and apply here!

Engaged Creative are on the hunt for a part time Social Media Manager (SYD). Responsibilities include planning and creating content calendars for clients across social media channels, Scheduling, managing and posting content and daily monitoring of clients social media accounts including responding to and engaging directly with audiences in a timely and authentic way. To apply you must have a minimum 1 year of experience in a similar role and an understanding of social media strategy. Read more and apply here!