Polite Playground builds technology to deliver cinematic social content, using products that automate capture, post-production and social sharing. They are on the lookout for Photo Booth & Video Operators willing to travel interstate for events and work alongside an assistant. If you have experience in photography, video, events, gaffing and hold a basic understanding of Canon camera systems, this could be the role for you. That said, no experience is needed and extensive training will be offered to successful candidates. Take a play in the playground and apply here!

It’s not often you come across a unique opportunity like this. Lei è is searching for their next Head Designer of Jewellery, based in Sydney. The boutique studio offers clients custom jewellery designs highlighting the unique nature of the gemstones used, which are sourced from the rough. The position of Head Designer is an all-encompassing role that has the responsibility of building the brand identity, with an equity option after a set term. If your passion lies in designing and developing jewellery collections, conducting engagement ring consultation, and sourcing rare and unique gemstones, this could be the role for you. Apply here!

One of Australia’s leading digital agencies, Megaphone Marketing is on the hunt for a superstar Email Marketing Specialist to join their dynamic creative team in Sydney. Overachievers, trailblazers and mould-breakers will feel right at home in the role, which focuses on customer engagement and retention, as well as engineering strategies for email and SMS that are targeted, relevant and on-brand. Successful applicants will have a high degree of technical understanding and experience working with email automations to optimise campaigns and improve results. Comprehensive training in the field is offered, as is the opportunity to scale your career through constant learning. If this sounds like the ideal role for you, jump in and apply here.

The Buzz Group creates thoughtful, insight-led public relations, social and influencer campaigns that generate authentic buzz. They are seeking a Public Relations Executive with more than two years’ experience within a similar agency role to join their Sydney team. The role involves account management, media pitching, drafting press releases, copywriting, identifying stories and media targets, establishing and coordinating interviews, and tailoring media materials for specific media outlets. If you are passionate about PR and take pride in your work, apply here!

Palais Theatre is a Melbourne icon located in the heart of St Kilda, renowned for hosting some of the biggest names in music, comedy and family entertainment, including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Russell Howard and The Wiggles. They are currently searching for an enthusiastic full-time Event Manager to join their team, with an early-January 2022 start date. The role is responsible for ensuring the overall effective, efficient and safe delivery of all events and functions at the Palais Theatre. If you are a champion at ticketing and event management, read the full job description and apply here.

The world’s leading provider of live entertainment, Live Nation is on the hunt for a full-time Marketing Manager to join the team, based in either Melbourne or Sydney. This exciting opportunity will help deliver huge international headline concert tours, small boutique music events, family entertainment, comedy and music festivals, with a focus on driving awareness and ticket sales of our Australian and New Zealand touring business. The successful applicant will play a key role in developing integrated marketing campaigns, and working with internal and external stakeholders, with the overall aim of executing best in class marketing campaigns and fan experiences for Live Nation tours. If campaign planning, management, reporting and brand management are up your alley, and the idea of joining a company that promotes more than 40,000 shows annually for over 5,000 artists across 46 countries appeals to you, read the full job description and apply here!

