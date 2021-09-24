Brindle Marketing is a boutique marketing agency passionate about omni-channel marketing that delivers results. They’re rapidly expanding and looking for another social media superstar to join their team as Social Media Marketing Manager based in Melbourne. They are focused on what matters most: their team, their customers and their work. They love delivering creative solutions that exceed their clients’ business and marketing objectives. They take business seriously, and have fun doing it!

They are looking for a driven and highly creative social media and content specialist with solid experience growing online communities and driving results through organic and paid social solutions. They want someone who is energetic and enthusiastic with a passion for social media, digital marketing content creation and marketing excellence. You’ll need to be proactive and an ‘out of the box’ creative thinker with a true passion for finding solutions for clients, driving their results and growing relationships. Apply now!

Dew Process is a leading Australian record label, with a roster representing a diverse and exciting range of artists including Tkay Maidza, Mallrat, London Grammar, WAAX, Eves Karydas, Mumford & Sons, Bernard Fanning and many more. Dew Process is part of the Secret Sounds group, which includes Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Secret Sounds Touring, Village Sounds, Secret Service PR and Secret Sounds Connect.

They are currently looking for a passionate and smart leader Label Director (12 month contract) within their team in Sydney! The successful candidate will work closely with A+R, Label Manager and artist management to set timelines and asset/release strategy, you will oversee the Label Manager on implementation of coordination of strategies across PR, digital, traditional retail, e-commerce and DSPs. You will need strong interpersonal skills and experience in team management to be successful in this role. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Creux Automatiq has an exciting opportunity to join a growing e-commerce luxury watch brand! Are you an independent, self driven individual? Wanting first hand experience on the ground, with growing a luxury e-commerce brand? Are you passionate about quality products and are driven to grow? If so, then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!

They are a proudly Australian owned boutique luxury watch brand, based in Sydney. They are known for producing high quality, high performing Swiss made timepieces, loved by customers and industry critics alike, with stockists and manufacturing partners around the globe. They’re currently seeking a Sales Executive to join their small team in their lux Sydney CBD office! The successful candidate will be working alongside their remote Digital advertising and email marketing team members, to help coordinate and develop our B2b and B2c sales funnels, in addition working on our international brand collaborations. This is a GREAT opportunity to learn the ins and outs of a boutique international business with the capacity to grow alongside. Apply now!

Alexia Dobbin Ent is seeking a Brand Partnerships & Development Manager who will help lead the development of new business prospects that will deliver entertainment marketing, project management, content and campaign execution. Based in Sydney, the ideal candidate will be a highly motivated, creative, entertainment partnerships expert capable of delivering breakthrough concepts in support of brand and marketing initiatives and driving new business. Your day to day focus will be on building relationships in the brand and agency world with the aim of creating new partnership opportunities for their music and sporting clients, collaborate with select artist teams to define targets/goals/strategy with regards to brands, as well as the eventual outreach, deal procurement and execution of those brand targets. They want someone who has a strong network of clients who hold decision making responsibilities for strategic marketing partnerships, have the ability to work well with different personalities and stakeholders both internally and externally and the ability to communicate effectively. Apply now!