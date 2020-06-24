AM Eyewear are seeking a part time Office Allrounder (SYD) with an emphasise in wholesale sales support and PR. Your responsibilities will be diverse and include; social Media management, liaising with media and processing e-store transactions (when e-stores person is unavailable). The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of public relations, wholesale sales support and social media and some knowledge of digital marketing and experience in the fashion industry. Read more and apply here!

Junkee Media are hiring a fill time Managing Editor (SYD) to lead their editorial team. In this role you will work closely with the editorial team to manage content creation, overseeing a team of editors and writers to ensure that they’re covering every possible angle and giving our audience the content they want and need every day. They are after an exceptional team leader, with a strong editorial vision and a deep understanding of what online audiences love to read and share. You’ll be familiar with Junkee Media’s brands – Junkee, Punkee & AWOL – and you’ll have plenty of ideas about how to grow them to reach new audiences. To apply you should have at least five years’ experience working in an editorial agency, online publishing or similar, creating digital content that cuts through the noise & adds to the conversation. Read more and apply here!

Expose Media are on the hunt for a full time Front End Web Developer (BRIS). Primarily the position crosses all areas of front-end development with a specific focus on implementing robust and responsive HTML and CSS web components that are tailored to the CMS solution, as well as Shopify website builds and customisation. The aim is to deliver an easy to use solution for clients that meet their requirements and exceeds their expectations. Immediate start. To apply you should have HTML5 templating that correlates directly to a mock, CSS3 (including media queries and transitions) and a general understanding of SASS syntax. Read more and apply here!

