ABC Weekend Breakfast co-host Fauziah Ibrahim has disappeared from TV screens and “taken a break from on-camera duties” after a spokesperson for her employer announced it was looking into whether she breached its tough new social media guidelines.

The ABC announced a review of her social media activity after screenshots of a couple of tweets of hers containing “shitlists” that appeared to be anti-Labor surfaced.

Ibrahim’s Twitter account has more than 13,000 followers but has this week been restricted meaning only approved followers can see what she posts. The lists have also been removed.

The lists became public knowledge earlier this month when Twitter users began to share screenshots and accused her of bias.

In the lists Ibrahim called out Twitter users — not high-profile figures or politicians — who appeared to be pro-Labor and named them in two lists titled “Labor Trolls/Thugs” and “Lobotomised Shitheads”.

But Ibrahim has herself been subjected to criticism and racial abuse online from both Liberal and Labor supporters.

Labor supporters targeted her online following an interview with Anthony Albanese in January in which she interrupted him several times. But the online criticism was pretty ruthless.

She was accused of bias again after she interviewed Labor MP Jason Clare on April 16.

Unsurprisingly, her critics were quick to bring her ethnicity into the conversation and some suggested she should be grateful to Labor for its softer border control policies in *allowing* her to live and work in Australia. Honestly, disgusting stuff.

But under the ABC’s new guidelines on the personal use of social media, which were updated in August 2021, she’s not allowed to call people our or defend herself on her personal social media accounts if it compromises her impartiality.

“An injudicious post or tweet can instantly compromise this perception of impartiality,” the guidelines read.

An ABC spokesperson added Ibrahim would remain part of the Weekend Breakfast team but did not reveal if or when she would return to air.

Image: YouTube