ABC Weekend Breakfast co-host Fauziah Ibrahim has disappeared from TV screens and “taken a break from on-camera duties” after a spokesperson for her employer announced it was looking into whether she breached its tough new social media guidelines.

The ABC announced a review of her social media activity after screenshots of a couple of tweets of hers containing “shitlists” that appeared to be anti-Labor surfaced.

Ibrahim’s Twitter account has more than 13,000 followers but has this week been restricted meaning only approved followers can see what she posts. The lists have also been removed.

The lists became public knowledge earlier this month when Twitter users began to share screenshots and accused her of bias.

In the lists Ibrahim called out Twitter users — not high-profile figures or politicians — who appeared to be pro-Labor and named them in two lists titled “Labor Trolls/Thugs” and “Lobotomised Shitheads”.

But Ibrahim has herself been subjected to criticism and racial abuse online from both Liberal and Labor supporters.

Labor supporters targeted her online following an interview with Anthony Albanese in January in which she interrupted him several times. But the online criticism was pretty ruthless.

Would like to understand from where the breathless rude and fact free attack on the leader of the opposition came from today. Performance review? — bw. (@BrunoWatt) January 6, 2022

After your appalling interview today of Albo, interrupting after asking questions, I’m not sure I tune in again. Appalling and uncalled for. The issue is about supply. Not just to 6 million on welfare, but the other 19 million. PCR free has not been means tested . Why RATs ? — LouieLou (@LouieLouLouigi) January 6, 2022

This might conflict with what you’ve been told, but I reckon your audience doesn’t give a rats about your colour or ethnicity. They judge you on whether you inform or entertain them. If you don’t preach or editorialise, they won’t judge. — David Leyonhjelm (@DavidLeyonhjelm) December 26, 2021

She was accused of bias again after she interviewed Labor MP Jason Clare on April 16.