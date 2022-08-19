CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses addiction.

Gambling and alcohol reform groups have joined together to call from a pause on pubs and casinos using facial recognition technology, highlighting problems with the tech plus potential privacy concerns.

The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) and the Alliance for Gambling Reform (AGR) have come together on the issue.

They want new legislation around FRT to be introduced, highlighting both privacy concerns and the potential to exclude customers with addictions.

Plus, they pointed out that FRT can be faulty, particularly when it’s trying to identify people of colour, people with a disability and women. This could pose serious risks for those who might be wrongly identified.

In a letter penned by the two groups, they pointed to fears about the exclusion and punishment of people with dependencies “at the cost of other, more effective and system-wide responses”.

“We are also concerned about the potential use of FRT data for targeted advertising of addictive products to individuals who are especially vulnerable to the harms that these products can cause,” it said.

This comes after the Australasian Gaming Expo was held in Sydney earlier this week.

According to Crikey, the event included a number of FRT exhibitions. One of the ways companies justify the tech is regarding those who might have self-excluded from gambling: they say FRT can help pubs and bars recognise those people.

Alliance for Gambling Reform CEO Carol Bennett said in a statement that the industry is “based on exploiting vulnerable people”.

“There is no chance that they can be trusted to self-regulate this technology and unless it is independently regulated it will lead to more gambling harm.”

FARE CEO Caternia Giorgi categorised the tech as “invasive” and said it should be scrutinised.

ICYMI, this isn’t the first time facial recognition tech has come up in the news this year. A CHOICE investigation recently found that companies like Kmart and Bunnings seemed to be using facial recognition data of customers.

Kmart and Bunnings were investigated by the Australian Information Commissioner. Not someone you want to piss off really!

The companies then agreed to pause the use of their facial recognition tech.

Frankly the idea of any business using facial recognition technology to keep an eye on their customers is, not gonna lie, pretty bloody dystopian.

Gamblers Helpline can be reached on 1800 858 858 or at gamblershelp.com.au.