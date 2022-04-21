Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii, this time on suspicion of assault, according to local police. The arrest is the latest of a series of run-ins Miller has had with law enforcement this year.

Miller was arrested for second degree assault on Tuesday April 19.

According to a police report, cops responded to a report of assault at someone’s private residence at 1.10am.

Police identified Miller as the suspect and reported they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut”.

Miller has since been released from custody, but police are still investigating the incident.

According to reports by Rolling Stone, Miller has been the subject of at least 10 phone calls to police over the last few weeks. However, the calls were mostly for minor events like arguing with people and refusing to leave the sidewalk of a restaurant.

READ MORE Ezra Miller Appears To Choke A Fan And Drag Her To The Ground In Disturbing Footage

Earlier this year, Ezra Miller was arrested and charged in Hawaii after an altercation at a karaoke bar.

The police report said Miller “became agitated” by a couple singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” and grabbed the microphone from the woman singing. Police allege Miller later “lunged” at a man playing darts. The star was arrested and then released on bail.

Rolling Stone reported that hours later, Ezra Miller burst into the room of a couple and threatened them. The couple has filed for a temporary restraining order which a judge will rule on later this month.

Amid the arrests, Miller is still part of franchises by two of the biggest studios in the world. They currently star as Credence Barebone in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts series and as The Flash in the DC comics extended universe.

Miller is also set to star in a solo The Flash film in 2023, though per Rolling Stone, Warner Bros and DC executives held emergency meetings to discuss the star’s future.

Miller was described as unwell and a source told the Rolling Stone they had non-violent “melt-downs” and that Miller was “losing it”.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.