Cop Neat Furniture Savings At Eva RN Before Nan Judges Your Wine-Stained Couch At Easter Lunch

If you wanna kit the fuck out of your home before the masses (aka your entire family) come over for an Easter egg hunt and roast lunch next week, you’re in luck. Why? I hear you shouting into the void. Well, a little birdie told me that the legends at Eva — the best in the biz when it comes to making luxe mattresses, award-winning bed frames and sexy furniture — have dropped a cheeky Easter sale offering up to $150 off most of their range.

I know it doesn’t seem like a lot, but if you’ve got your eye on a bunch of things — the savings will rack up in the blink of an eye.

Some delicious highlights from the sale include everyone’s favourite Classic Comfort Mattress, now going for $825 (down from $900) and the dreamy All-Day Three-Seat Sofa going for $100 off.

Scroll on to see the rest of our top picks.

Classic Comfort Mattress, $825 (usually $900)

It only takes one hot look at this plush memory foam fitted with the premium support of pocket springs to know it’s gonna be the best damn thing you’ve ever laid your lil’ head on.

Premium Adapt Mattress, $1540 (usually $1640)

If ya wanna step it up a notch, the Premium Adapt mattress is the more bougie of the two featuring optimal body support (to give your back some respite) and personalised comfort (thanks to the three built-in firmness options). Booyah!

Timber Bed Frame, $1,100 (usually $1,200)

Winner of the Good Design Award, this Eva Timber Bed Frame is not only gorgeous but as durable as they come. That way, you never have to worry about breaking any slats, regardless of the type of activities you like to conduct on your mattress. We’re not here to judge.

All Day Sofa, $1550 (usually $1650)

Coming in either three, four, five, six (pictured), or seven-seat options, this gorgeous couch adds a level of chic to any living room. It’s also easy to assemble, and ya won’t need any tools because you best believe that’s the last thing you’d have on hand in a share house, amirite?

Everyday Sofa, $1,750 (usually $1,850)

Featured in three colours — smoke grey (pictured), oatmeal and moss green — this couch also gives ya the option of going from two-and-a-half up to six seats depending on your household needs.

Hideaway Coffee Table, $500 (usually $550)

If you live in a smaller apartment and are forever looking for storage solutions to store ya shit, this small but sturdy coffee table offers plenty of it. It also comes in a square or long (pictured) shape depending on the ~aesthetic~ you want it to provide your living room.

Hideaway Side Tables, $650 for Two (usually $700)

C’mon, folks – kit out the bedrooms while you’re at it with this gorgeous set of side tables that also offer handy storage compartments and the same rustic, light wooden finish.

Kin Dining Table, $950 (usually $1,100)

All I’m saying is beer pong on the Kai Dining Table might just be the best decision you make. Made with sustainably-sourced solid American Ash timber, this timeless design will offer you a lifetime of siestas.

Kin Dining Chairs, $510 for two (usually $550)

If you need some identical chairs to go with it (‘cos this lighter style of timber can be tough to match perfectly otherwise), you’re in luck, as these beautiful Kai chairs are built with all the finer details in mind. This includes a curved back for lumbar support, simple assembly and recycled fabric. How’s that for a winner?

Eva Hemp Linen Sheets, $260 (usually $290)

These dreamy hemp sheets are a fkn godsend and will last ya yonks, making them the investment piece of the century — especially given we spend almost a third of our lives in bed, y’all. They’re also appropriate for all seasons, so you can use ’em year-round, baby.

Interested in checking out the full sale range? Head here. It’s worth it.