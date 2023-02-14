If you heard the clip clop of hooves while you were half awake this morning in Brighton Le Sands and thought you dreamt it, it’s my pleasure to inform you that you were wrong: three cheeky horses did indeed escape their home to run amok in South Sydney.

Confused motorists called police at about 5.15am on Tuesday after they were pretty sure what they were seeing running alongside their cars were horses and not just figments of their imagination.

“I just saw the weirdest thing driving to work just now. I saw three horses galloping down the Princes Highway,” a commuter called Michael told 2GB radio, per SMH.

“I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream.”

Three horses have been caught by NSW Police with the help of some apples and bread this morning after running all the way from Brighton Le Sands to Taren Point 🐴 @smh pic.twitter.com/8UECvfnNti — Sarah Keoghan (@sarah_keoghan) February 13, 2023

The horses were first sighted near Kogarah, then were seen later at Brighton Le Sands before they cantered their way all the way down to Taren Point, crossing Captain Cook Bridge for optimum views on their water-side stroll. Maybe they just wanted to catch the sunrise hitting the water?

I mean, as someone who lived ’round there for many years, I can tell you the view can be truly stunning!

What I would give to be a horse hurtling down the beach at Ramsgate with salty air in my lungs and wind in my mane… how delightful.

Alas, the horses were eventually captured by professional buzzkills NSW Police, who lured the creatures to an industrial area with apples and bread before promptly ending their bid for freedom.

It’s here that I like to envision police putting handcuffs on the horses hooves, for no other reason than it’s kind of funny.

Anyway, the horses have since been returned to their keeper who still hasn’t figured out how TF they escaped in the first place.

This isn’t even the first time animals have made their way out of their enclosures in Sydney, much to the terror of everyone around them.

Five lions escaped their enclosure in Taronga Zoo through a whole in a fence in November last year. They clambered out mere metres from campers who were staying in the zoo overnight.

The year before that, a chimpanzee also escaped from Taronga Zoo — someone check their security, stat.

And of course, who could forget the great ape escape where two baboons broke free from a hospital and ran riot across Sydney’s inner west. Which happened the same year a bull was spotted on the loose in Sydney’s north.

See, this is why I could never work with state authorities, because I would just free every animal I came across. Viva la revolution, baby!