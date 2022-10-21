Popular Sydney bar Employees Only has been deemed “racist” and “exclusionary” by punters who were told the bar only allows English-language music to be played at its venue.

John* sent an enquiry to Employees Only to book a private room for a function. The bar responded with the usual information about seating and capacity, but it included a bizarre music policy.

“Regarding the music, you can either have our playlist or you can play your own music via tablet/phone,” he was told in an email.

“Please note the music is to be English only music.”

John felt it was odd that the only rule about music was concerning what language the lyrics were, so he showed the email to his friend Lauren Chua, who has Singaporean heritage.

“My friend had submitted an enquiry through their online portal, and this was the reply that came back,” Lauren told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“He showed it to me because he knew it would set me off.”

Lauren said the rule was “racist” and “exclusionary” and she was shocked such a policy even exists — especially because there was no information provided as to why the rule was in place.

“There was no context to [the policy],” she said.

“If it was a semi-private booking, or the venue was open and your music was playing throughout the whole venue, maybe it would make more sense.

“But how could [they] just say ‘English only’? Wouldn’t there be other things [they] don’t want played publicly, like swearing? I think you can say what the vibe of the venue is without excluding literally every other language besides English.

“Management was cc’d on the email but no one jumped in to clarify and say ‘Oh, that’s not what we mean’.”

Lauren is the head of partnerships for a social media app and frequently books Sydney venues for media and marketing events. She said Employees Only’s policy was disappointing for her as a repeat customer.

“One thing that actually upset me the most was when I found out what bar it was. I’ve been there so many times, it’s highly regarded in my circles. The fact that my friend was even reaching out to give them money for a private event — that made me so upset,” she said.

“I just can’t believe that people can say these things in 2022, in writing. I’ve never seen this kind of policy before.”

Lauren said the policy turned her “off” the bar and made her feel “othered”. She doesn’t plan to return and said neither will those in her social and work circles.

“I’m just so tired of it, and tired of letting things go,” she said about her frustration.

“People need to know this [bar’s policy] is racist.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV gave Employees Only multiple opportunities to clarify the rule and respond to questions. It did not respond.

*John’s name has been changed to protect his privacy.