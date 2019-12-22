Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed that she turned down a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia after the government was outed for paying influencers for content creation in an effort to save the country’s reputation following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an Instagram story that was later posted to Twitter, Emily shared that she would love to visit Saudi Arabia but “had to decline” the offer because she supports the rights of women, the LGBTQI+ community and the freedom of the press.

“I hope coming forward on this brings more attention to the injustices happening there,” she said.

All-expenses paid promotional trips like this aren’t exactly rare, with many tourism departments across the world investing in influencer marketing. However, Saudi Arabia has long had a reputation for believing tourism to be un-Islamic, and generally being closed for tourism.

According to Insider, the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October has left many influencers questioning the morality of these partnerships.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to increase tourism to 30 million tourists per year as part of their Vision 2030 program to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and advance the nation as a whole.

But Emily Ratajkowski isn’t the only influencer coming forward about the situation. Model Teddy Quinlivan also shared her story, which has since been reposted by Diet Prada.

Ratajkowski’s statement comes after Nicki Minaj pulled out of the Jeddah World Festival earlier this year after facing backlash for supporting Saudi Arabia.