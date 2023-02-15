Valentine’s Day has rolled around on the other side of the world which means all the celeb types in the US are posting their best lovey-dovey stuff for us all to enjoy. And then there’s Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre who hard launched with saucy, tasteful nudes on main.

There’s no guesswork around whether these two are a hot new couple anymore. When you chuck up photos of yourselves ass-out naked on social media with clothes strewn all over the floor, an artfully-placed emoji over your junk and a shit-eat grin on your face, that’s a pretty strong indication that you’re rooting — or you’ve just rooted.

The photos — put on the grid (!!!) by Andre — show him starkers and reclining on a couch with a glass of red wine in one hand. A well-placed heart emoji is covering his crotch and clothes are scattered on the floor.

Either they’ve just had a romp or he’s gotten home and all their clothes exploded off them. Whatever’s happened, it’s a wonderfully horny mise-en-scène from the chaotic comedian.

But the smoking gun is in the mirror behind Andre: the reflection of Em Rata in nothing but a red lace bra, grinning while she’s taking the photo over her shoulder.

They were spotted (fully clothed) courtside at the New York Knicks game before the horny nudes dropped, which sounds like a pretty ideal Valentine’s if you ask me.

Stars in the house 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2YmDk37gP7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2023

Again I must stress that I’m confused and turned on by this pairing. Where the hell did they meet? What do they talk about? Does she watch The Eric Andre Show? Is Em Rata going to get pranked in the next season? What is going ON???

Sure, some might think Eric Andre is batting well above his average but let us remember that Em Rata was previously dating Pete Davidson. It’s clear that goofy-looking funny guys are having their moment.

eric andre and em rata was NOT on my bingo card for 2023 but then again neither were aliens. — sarah 🦇 (@porcelain_sin) February 13, 2023

Simply love that for all those dudes who never would have had a look in with someone as impossibly gorgeous as Em Rata.