John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Are Dragged Into Breakup Rumours ‘Cos Lip-Reading Is So In RN

Fans believe celebrity power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have broken up due to a series of odd behaviour between the pair at the start of award season. If these rumours are true, I reckon we should throw the rest of 2024 away.

We’re literally only two weeks into the new year and the rumour mill is already rapidly turning with whispers of a high-profile breakup. Emily and John have been — what some millennials call — “couple goals” ever since they got married in 2010 and starred in the iconic horror flick A Quiet Place.

As a zillennial (and scary movie fanatic), they are my EVERYTHING.

(Image source: Getty Images / Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BFCA)

However, following a fan lip reading at the Golden Globes and a solo red carpet appearance, speculations of a split are beginning to emerge. Say it isn’t so.

Here’s why some fans reckon Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are breaking up

Before jumping into the tea, I want to begin by saying IT’S TEA. So please, like all gossip, take all the whispers with a grain (or heaping) of salt.

The Golden Globes

Over the weekend, pop culture was shook to the core at the 2024 Golden Awards. Jo Koy was roasted for his opening monologue. Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packed on the PDA and Selena Gomez has been on and off on social media after she went viral for spilling a bunch of tea to bestie Taylor Swift.

It was a night jam-packed with viral moments.

One of the less headline-making viral moments was a conversation between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. And being the stickybeaks that we all naturally are, a number of fans attempted to lip-read the pair to decipher their conversation — like what happened to Selena and Taylor.

(Image source: Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024)

After many attempts of lip-reading, some fans came to the conclusion that the pair mentioned the d-word. Divorce.

“It does look like he says divorce. His mouth moves like he is saying ‘vorse’ but maybe a joke?” one person wrote.

“I believe he is saying he can’t wait for divorce.. the energy between them seems really tense,” a second TikToker claimed.

“He said divorce. But perhaps that’s their brand of humour/flirting,” wrote a third.

Side note: spoiler alert. I think the rumours are BS. But why would they discuss divorce on the red carpet? C’mon now.

The Governors Awards

A couple of days after the Golden Globes, Emily attended the Governors Awards without her husband, which fuelled further speculations of a split.

Instead of sharing the carpet with her hubby, Emily took pics alongside her Oppenheimer castmates Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

(Image source: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski respond to divorce rumours

It’s very rare for famous folks to tackle big rumours like this head one — unlike Selena who mugged off rumours that she chat shit about Kylie and Timotheé at the Golden Globes through a variety of Instagram comments.

A source who claimed to be close to the couple said there are “no issues” between Emily and John.

“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” the source shared, as per Us Weekly.

“They think the rumours are funny and ridiculous.”

Well, there ya have it folks!

Honestly, this rumour had sooooo many flaws from the start. One, this pair are endgame. Two, why would they discuss divorce on the red carpet? And three, who cares if she attended one award ceremony alone?

In the words of my favourite TikToker Amine, “I refuse” when it comes to splitsville rumours between these two.