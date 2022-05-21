Content warning: this article contains mentions and descriptions of alleged sexual misconduct.

Billionaire Elon Musk has denied allegations he sexually harassed a SpaceX flight attendant in 2016. His response comes after the attendant’s friend signed a declaration alleging the sexual misconduct occurred as first reported by Business Insider.

According to the friend’s declaration, Musk was receiving a massage from the attendant when he propositioned her to come into his room for a “for a full body massage”.

When the attendant arrived, Musk is alleged to have been “completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body.”

After this exchange, the billionaire reportedly “exposed his genitals” and “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would “do more,” referring to the performance of sex acts.”

Musk took to Twitter on Friday to deny the sexual misconduct accusations.

But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

“And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue,” wrote the 50-year-old.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

The friend’s declaration also alleges that a $250,000 payment was made to the attendant by SpaceX. This supposedly occurred after the attendant became convinced the alleged sexual misconduct incident narrowed her opportunities for career progression at the company.

In its article, Business Insider claimed Musk told it there was “a lot more to this story.”

Musk later denied any interaction with the publication via a Tweet.

No, it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

“It was clear that their (Business Insider’s) only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me,” Musk tweeted.

The accusations come after the billionaire put in a bid to purchase Twitter. The deal is currently on hold as per 9News.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.