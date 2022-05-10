Incoming Twitter owner Elon Musk has promised to lift the app’s permanent ban on former US President and clump of dick cheese Donald Trump.

Trump was permanently banished from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capital Riots and the presidential election for repeated violations of company rules. It said his tweets were “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021″.

World’s richest douchebag Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion and is a proponent of so-called “free speech”, confirmed on Tuesday he would “reverse the permanent ban”.

“I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

True, it didn’t shut Donald up but any noise reduction was appreciated.

Musk added that Twitter should not have permanent bans on anyone.

Folks on Twitter have been reacting to the news.

Trump has said in the past even if Twitter let him on he wouldn’t use the app again but everyone’s pretty sure he’ll be back.

Musk has said Twitter staff are “left-biased” and “Twitter needs to be much more even-handed” and fucked if I know what that means but I’m scared.

Musk has not yet finalised the takeover of the platform but said he hoped it could be completed in the next two months so it is time to log the fuck off. Excuse me while I cleanse my home screen.