CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses subject matter that some readers may find distressing.

A group of “knife-wielding thieves” attempted to carjack former Aussie soccer player Elissia Carnavas while she was live on national radio, and the audio is incredibly bone-chilling. Thankfully, Carnavas managed to leave the scene completely unharmed.

Carnavas joined Simon Hall for her weekly appearance on SEN Radio’s The Global Game when she was attacked by the thieves. She was in her car at the time.

All listeners could hear when the attack happened was Carnavas screaming loudly before she dropped out of the call completely.

The audio was quite distressing, so we will not be placing it within this article. Please keep this in mind before you go looking for it.

“I have no idea what’s gone on there,” said Hall after Carnavas cut out of the conversation.

“I really hope Elissia is OK. That’s a very scary moment that’s just happened live on air.

“I don’t know what to say. I heard screaming in the background, and that was quite terrifying.

“That’s probably the scariest moment in my broadcasting career.”

After this, Hall went on a break to check on Carnavas. Thankfully, she was completely fine after the attack.

“Shout out to Elissia Carnavas who had an awful experience tonight live on air as thieves attempted to hijack her car,” he tweeted out.

“Thankfully, she got out of that situation and is fine.

“The most terrifying moment of my career that’s for sure, and we’re just relieved she’s OK.”

Elissia Carnavas is yet to release a personal statement following the incident.